Focusing on food safety

The symptoms of food-borne diseases depend on the cause and may occur very quickly after eating food or may take days or even weeks to appear. For most food-borne diseases, symptoms occur 24 to 72 hours after the food has been eaten. Common symptoms of acute food-borne diseases are stomach aches, vomiting, and diarrhoea. It is estimated that three per cent of cases of food-borne diseases can lead to long-term health problems including cancer, arthritis, and neurological diseases.

For infants, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity such as individuals with HIV and AIDS, the consequences of food-borne diseases are usually more severe and often fatal. Most food-borne diseases are preventable with proper food handling. The easiest way is to follow World Health Organization’s (WHO) five keys to safer food, namely, keep clean; separate raw and cooked, cook thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures; use safe water and raw materials

KEY 1: Keep clean: While many microorganisms do not cause disease, there are dangerous microorganisms that are widely found in soil, water, animals, and people. These microorganisms are carried on the hands, wiping cloths, and utensils especially cutting boards, and the slightest contact can transfer them to food and cause food-borne diseases.

The first and most important step to keep clean is hand washing. Our hands are the main source of transmission of microorganisms from one place to another and frequent hand washing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of germs. Hands need to be washed properly before handling food, during food preparation especially after handling meat, poultry and fish, after going to the toilet, handling garbage or chemicals including cleaners.

Hand washing does not only mean washing with plain water, it involves washing hands with soap and water. First, one needs to wet the hands with water, then apply soap and thoroughly scrub the hands for 20 seconds especially the fingertips, thumbs, nails, in between the fingers and the wrists. Rinse off the soap with running water and then wipe the hands with a clean towel or better still, use disposable paper towels.

The next important step in keeping clean includes cleaning, washing and sanitising all surfaces and equipment used for food preparation. Cleaning is the process of physically removing dirt and crumbs of food while sanitising is the process of disinfecting or killing germs. In general, one should clean up after food preparation and service is over to prevent the growth of microorganisms particularly in damp places. First and foremost, food preparation areas need to have adequate ventilation and proper illumination. There should be no cracks or crevices in the walls and floor tiles. While preparing food, the cook and other helpers need to wear clean clothes and avoid wearing jewellery items such as rings and bangles. They should also ensure that open wounds do not come in contact with the food.

After the cooking process is over the food preparation areas need to be thoroughly cleaned. Leftover food waste should be disposed of into the dustbin. Pay special attention to plates, cutlery items like spoons and forks, glasses and tumblers that come in contact with the mouth and thoroughly clean them by scrubbing with detergent to remove grease and other food material that may have remained. Rinse them well preferably with hot water. Leave the dishes and cooking utensils to air dry or wipe with a clean dry cloth.

Ensure that food preparation areas and food are protected from insects, rodents, and pet animals as they are carriers of micro-organisms and pests such as fleas or ticks on their feet, fur and feathers which can be transferred onto kitchen surfaces or food.

• Do not allow pets into food preparation areas.

• Use screens and nets on windows and doors to let light and air in but prevent insects and rodents from entering in.

• Keep food covered at all times.

• Keep garbage bins lined and covered and dispose of garbage regularly.

• Use insecticides or baits to kill pests but ensure that they do not accidentally contaminate food. Before beginning the food preparation process, remove these baits or insecticides and keep in a safe place away from the food preparation areas.

To be continued…

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist with 21 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted at [email protected])