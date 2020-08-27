Thursday, August 27, 2020
Flavours of Goa in a book

On the 40th anniversary of Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Myra Silveira in collaboration with chef Vasco Silveira is releasing the Luso Goan Culinary Cookbook which is a compilation of popular Goan dishes which are prepared and served at the restaurant. The cookbook also showcases some well-known Goan Portuguese recipes.

Chef and proprietor of Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant (O Ferradura), Rua de Ourem, Panaji, Vasco Silveira was born in Malange Angola, Portuguese Africa. He came to Goa in 1977 and fulfilled his dream of owning his own restaurant on April 16, 1980. His passion for authentic Goan cuisine and love for Portuguese flavours fueled his journey for the past 40 years. His main motto for success is: ‘The most important thing I look for in this business is passion’. Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant is, thus, a quintessential example of a hobby combined with passion for food resulting in great flavour.

The author of the cookbook, Myra Silveira is the proprietor of Sôsa’s one of the oldest designer boutiques retailing over 25 designers from all over India. Sôsa’s was established on December 14, 1998. Silveira dedicates the cookbook to her parents for their hard work, sacrifice and perseverance in running the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant for the last 40 years and extends a thank you to her husband Eshan for his support and encouragement.

