Wednesday, August 26, 2020
OpinionLetters to Editor

Congress Party Needs A Strong Leader

Updated:
- Advertisement -

With the Congress party having been synonymous with democratic India for the past so many decades, it would have been difficult to envisage a scenario where the grand old party of Indian politics would one day be struggling for its very existence. A lack of assertive leadership at the top has cost the party dear. A party that, in the past, could boast of charismatic leaders, who could turn the electoral tides in its favour now bemoans the lack of a decisive leader at the helm who could steer the party out of the troubled waters that it finds itself in. Beset with an array of leaders who would like to see the party functioning as it is doing now, as opposed to a few who want the party to adopt sweeping changes in the way it is run to revive its fortunes and prevent the party’s further drift; the matter of ‘loyalists’ and ‘rebels’ has further pushed the party into a quagmire of uncertainty. The ‘mishandling’ of Jyotiraditya Scindia which saw a switch-in-sides by the young leader, and the now-quelled rebellion by Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, should serve as a wake-up call for the Congress party, which has already seen a steady exodus of party leaders into the ‘magnanimous’ fold of the BJP. The old guard has to make way for the new legion of youngsters for any party to survive in the power games that characterise politics today. The charge of the Modi brigade has already destroyed the Congress’ delusions about its invincibility and established the infallibility of a party structure which adheres to cadre-based policies and strong leadership as its basic foundation. With these distinctive traits, the saffron party today rides the crest of success and has come to occupy the national centre stage of Indian politics. With its decades-old dominance, the search for a leader should not have been a cumbersome exercise for the Congress. But its procrastination has only emboldened the BJP to doggedly pursue its ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ agenda. Without a strong and purposeful leader to lead it from the front, the Congress stands to lose its relevance in the current political scenario of the country. 

PACHU MENON, Margao

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,424FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,652FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Buzz

‘Sunburn for Goa’ in corona times

NT Desk - 0
Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ With music as the main idea, World’s No 1 DJ DVLM, Facebook and...
Read more
Buzz

Some unique statues of Goa – National Leaders

NT Desk - 0
Sanjeev V Sardesai In the last article, we have perused four of the many statues of prominent Goans. In...
Read more
Buzz

Independence Day celebrations

NT Desk - 0
Carmel College of Arts, Science and Commerce for Women, Nuvem celebrated Independence Day with the unfurling of the tricolour at the college...
Read more
Buzz

Nobel laureate Akira Yoshino to address Goan students

NT Desk - 0
Dhempe College of Arts and Science and Government College Khandola along with Nanomaterials Research Centre of Meijo University, Nagoya under the aegis...
Read more
Buzz

Konkani music from the Gulf

NT Desk - 0
JP PEREIRA The son of Mariano Fernandes, a tiatrist who performed in village dramas, Sylvester Fernandes was encouraged by...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Letters to Editor

NT Desk - 0
Israel-UAE Accord Global diplomacy leans on trust and goodwill. There are no permanent friends and no permanent foes. Countries...
Read more
Letters to Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NT Desk - 0
Plant A Tree, Make Earth Greener We all know that trees are important and that in their absence we...
Read more
Letters to Editor

Opposition To Mollem Projects

NT Desk - 0
GOA, which was called as the Rome of the East and which had a clean and green environment, in the last three...
Read more
Letters to Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – 24/08/2020

NT Desk - 0
Heavy-Handed Approach THE judiciary seems to be in the eye of the storm over the suo moto contempt proceedings...
Read more
Letters to Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 22/08/2020

NT Desk - 0
Bonderam Festival To Go Digital “Bonderam” happens to be one of the famous festivals of Goa which takes place...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy