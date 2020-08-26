Incomplete Connectivity

- Advertisement -

State government must fill the gaps in internet and mobile connectivity

Schoolteachers in the state from the primary to the higher secondary level have expressed concerns over returning to schools after the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays to conduct the online classes the government has given them the responsibility for in view of the coronavirus pandemic. They fear the number of coronavirus positive cases could see a big surge in the coming weeks. Even the government has warned that the state could witness a peak in the number of cases. The teachers have a valid argument that when the central government has issued directions that states should encourage online teaching from home, the education department of Goa is wrong in directing teachers to go to their schools to deliver online teaching. The teachers point out that a number of teachers and non-teaching employees were infected by the virus when they began travelling to schools for their duties by public transport.

As the number of teachers and non-teaching employees is large, and as social distancing norms are not usually followed in public transport, it would be better if teachers are allowed to conduct classes using virtual teaching mode from their home. The officers in the education department who are in decision making positions and who feel that it would be wiser to let the teachers conduct online classes from home should see that their view prevails and not of those who argue that the teachers cannot carry out the responsibility from home. The government might be putting the teachers at risk owing to which there will be chances of discontinuation of online classes if a number of teachers are infected. That would adversely affect the completion of the syllabus and cause concerns among students and parents.

While the government wants schoolteachers to return to schools, it has done little to address the internet or mobile connectivity problems that have been plaguing online teaching. It is the government’s responsibility to fill the gaps in the infrastructure for achieving a complete and dependable internet and mobile connectivity. The state government had taken up underground cabling for building an infrastructure long ago, but the work remains incomplete. It is a pity that in a state with high literacy internet and mobile connectivity continues to be far from satisfactory. Besides, there are hundreds of students who are without proper electronic devices or internet connectivity and would lag behind in their studies. The government recently announced that it would facilitate setting up of new mobile towers to improve connectivity but little progress has been made on that front. What to speak of the rural areas where the internet or mobile connectivity has remained poor for years now, mobile or internet connectivity even in bigger towns including the state capital city of Panaji continues to be poor. The government has to ensure that erection of mobile towers at every possible point is completed without further delay to ensure that online teaching continues uninterrupted and that every school student benefits from it. It is not yet known how many towers have been approved by the government since it announced the move to expeditiously clear proposals for setting up mobile towers.

The central government is set to announce the fourth phase of unlocking restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic but there are indications that classroom teaching from the primary to higher secondary would not be allowed across the country any time soon. It is apparent that teaching for the whole of the first term would have to be continued through online teaching mode. Besides, with three months of the current academic year already passed, the students are yet to be evaluated, unlike in the previous years when they were tested during the mid-term exam. There being no mechanism to conduct examinations under the present circumstances it remains to be seen how the schools would test the term performance of students. There being uncertainty over reopening of classroom teaching, the best option before the state government is to build good internet or mobile connectivity and provide appropriate electronic devices to students from poorer sections of society at a subsidised price or free of cost on the line of cyberage scheme for accessing the materials provided in the online teaching classes.