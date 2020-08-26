Some unique statues of Goa – National Leaders

- Advertisement -

Sanjeev V Sardesai

In the last article, we have perused four of the many statues of prominent Goans. In this and in the following article, let us get to know the other Goans, as well as national and international personalities, who have been immortalised in the form of such statues, at various places in Goa.

Father of the Nation – MK Gandhi, Old Goa: This statue of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi aka Bapu at a rotunda in Old Goa, was among the first to be erected in free Goa. Bapu ruled the hearts not only of Indians, but of the entire world. His successful mantra of peaceful agitations, in the face of aggression – the satyagraha is applauded and used till date. The statue, cast in bronze, was created by the famous sculptor, Harish B Talim. Standing on a tall, marble clad pedestal, Bapu is shown with his iconic walking pose, holding a wooden support staff, wearing his khadi dhoti, and accompanied by a child.

However, another important heritage monument had to sacrifice its prime land and location, when this statue was established. As we pass the Panaji Ponda Highway now, we see a tall, ominous granite pillar known as the ‘Pillory’ or ‘Pillar of Inquisition’ at the Karmali road intersection. In local parlance, this pillar is known as ‘Hatkado Khambo’ or ‘Hatkatro Khambo’, meaning the pillar for mutilation/ cutting of hands/ arms. Many horrific myths and legends are told about this pillar. However, most people are unaware that its original location was exactly in front and to the left of this Gandhi statue. It rested at the triangular tip of the open land to the North of Bom Jesus Basilica, about 20 meters away from the statue. During pre-Liberation era, the Panaji-Ponda public road passed from the north side of the Basilica, and traversed from near this pillar.

Since this symbol of cruelty would spoil the aesthetic of the ‘man of peace’, this pillar was covertly shifted to a lesser ventured location, away from public glare.

Father of the Indian Constitution – Bhimrao Ambedkar, Panaji: In the capital city, Panaji, the statue of Bhimrao (Babasaheb) Ambedkar, known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ stands towards the eastward side of the city, in a garden dedicated to his name. Every year, a function is held to honour him and his achievement of bestowing on our country, what is considered as one of the finest Constitutions of a country, in the world.

However, about a decade ago, at the same place, there existed a bust of this great leader, which fell victim to vandalisation and robbery. The missing broken bust was later found, in pieces, by police in a scrap yard. It was after that incident that the life size statue of Ambedkar was instituted. Curchorem too, has his statue at a main square, below Marutigad.

Father of Goan Freedom Revolution – Ram Manohar Lohia, Margao: Behind the Communidade Building, to the east of the Margao gardens, we find a life size bronze statue of Ram Manohar Lohia, an Indian freedom fighter, dressed in typical Indian dhoti and Gandhi cap. It commemorates the visit of this great nationalist leader to Portuguese Goa, (Assolna to be precise) at the invitation of his friend Juliao Menezes, to recuperate his health. However, on knowing that he had arrived in Goa, many of the pro-Indian nationalist leaders met him and forced upon him to convince the newly freed India to take lead and liberate Goa.

However, in principle, Lohia rejected this request of Goan leaders as the national leaders were actively committed to organising the new nations’ policies. He pressed upon the local leaders that it is the Goans who should revolt against the repressive policies of the Portuguese, within Goa. However, he agreed to take lead and defy the ban on public speeches ordered by the Portuguese administration; and on June 18, 1946, he proceeded to a small hillock, where stands the statue, and started his speech in attendance to over 2000 people. He was stopped and arrested by the commandant of the Margao Portuguese Police.

The rest of the speech was surmised to have been read by freedom fighter Vishwanath Lawande. The people rose up as one seeking the release of Lohia, who was later shifted to Panaji Police HQ. However the spark of revolt had been sown in Goa, which later spread to all the corners of this land. Today, June 18, is celebrated in Goa, as The Revolution Day to pay homage to the sacrifices of many known and unknown satyagrahis, who gave their life so that we could win freedom.

Former Prime Minister of India – Rajiv Gandhi, GMC Bambolim: One of the most historic moments for the Union Territory of Goa, Daman & Diu arrived in 1987. As a prelude to this historic date, on February 26, 1975, the Kendra Sahitya Academy recognised ‘Konkani’ in Devnagri Script, as an ‘independent language’. On February 4, 1987, after a blood-spattered agitation, the Goa Legislative Assembly approved and passed the Official Language Bill and Konkani was accepted as the official language of Goa, Daman & Diu. Much later, on August 20, 1992, as per the “Seventy First Amendment to the Constitution of India”, Konkani language was added to a list of national languages and included in the ‘Eight Schedule to the Constitution of India’. Today Konkani finds a place of pride on every note of the Indian Currency.

The reason why the Konkani language struggle is important was that the declaration of Konkani as an Official language was the biggest hurdle, to upgrade the Union Territory Status of Goa, to become a full-fledged “State of the Union of India”. Once this hurdle was passed on February 4, 1987, the way was paved to declare Goa as a “full-fledged State”. In a positive consideration by the then Prime Minister of India (late) Rajiv Gandhi, on May 6, 1987, Central Minister Buta Singh, moved the bill named “THE CONSTITUTION (FIFTY-SIXTH AMENDMENT) ACT, 1987” to change the status of Goa to a ‘State’ from an ‘Union Territory’. On May 23, 1987, the assent was received and it became an Act.

It was on May 30, 1987, that (late) Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi unfurled a big map of Goa, at Campal Grounds, Panaji and declared that Goa was now the 25th State of the Union of India, and Daman & Diu was separated and retained the UT status. This prompted the people of Goa, to commemorate this event, by erecting a life size statue of PM Rajiv Gandhi, in honour for granting the request for statehood. The Old Goa Medical College & Hospital had been recently shifted to Bambolim, from Panaji; and a huge bronze statue of the late Prime Minister was erected between the OPD and Administration Blocks.