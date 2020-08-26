Nobel laureate Akira Yoshino to address Goan students

- Advertisement -

Dhempe College of Arts and Science and Government College Khandola along with Nanomaterials Research Centre of Meijo University, Nagoya under the aegis of the cluster of colleges for Chemistry research is organising an online memorial symposium ‘International Symposium on Materials Science and Innovation for Sustainable Society’ on August 26 and 27, at 10 a.m. live on YouTube. At the symposium, an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) will be signed between Meijo University and Dhempe College of Arts and Science.

The keynote address at the symposium will be delivered by Nobel laureate in Chemistry 2019, Akira Yoshino.

Yoshino is a Japanese chemist, a fellow of Asahi Kasei Corporation and a professor at Meijo University. He notably created the first safe, production-viable lithium-ion battery which became used widely in cellular phones and notebook computers. His sizeable number of innovations along with the development of the lithium-ion battery culminated in being awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in December 2019.

The cluster of Goan colleges for Chemistry research comprises DCT’s Dhempe College of Arts and Science; Government College of Arts Science, Commerce, Khandola; Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sankhali; PES Ravi Sitaram Naik College of Arts and Science; Dnyanprasarak Mandal’s College and Research Centre and St Xavier’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mapusa. The aim of this collaboration is to strengthen research activities in the subject of Chemistry. The symposium will expose the researchers in Goa and India to scientists par excellence.

During the two-day symposium, 11 speakers and 18 researchers from Japan, India, Portugal and Nepal will enlighten the participants about the latest trends in the field of material science. The deliberations during the symposium include journey of Lithium-ion battery, smart nanomaterials, nano gold particles, nanocarbon, carbon nanotubes, graphene materials, green synthesis, and their applications.

(Details: https://youtu.be/FGqHBrut dIM/ https://youtu.be/Op6ie6HGJwY )