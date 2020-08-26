Konkani music from the Gulf

- Advertisement -

JP PEREIRA

The son of Mariano Fernandes, a tiatrist who performed in village dramas, Sylvester Fernandes was encouraged by his parents from a young age to sing and learn music.

“I started my journey in music when I was in school at St Francis Xavier’s HS, Siolim. I had a great love for music and singing and began learning to play the guitar,” recalls Fernandes. Besides this he would also act in dramas and sing solos composed by his father, before he began composing his own songs.

And the youngster finally got his break.

“The late C Alvares approached my dad to let me sing in his tiatr, after he saw me perform in a village tiatr. That is a memory I will always cherish,” says Fernandes.

However, in 1997 he moved to Kuwait for better prospects and his music came to a standstill. “Work was hectic and I could hardly contribute anything to music as there was absolutely no time. Fortunately, in 2006 I moved to Dubai where I could find some time to compose songs,” he says.

Besides this, Fernandes who also loved football and used to play for his village club FC Siolim, began playing for Goan inter-village tournaments organised in Dubai.

In time, he released his first Konkani album, ‘Dev Sanddina’, a collection of original songs on moral values and love, composed by him and backed by Rabin

D’Pietro’s music.

This album bagged the TAG award for the song ‘Mai Pai’. In the subsequent year, the music album ‘Suskar Tum Mhozo’ was released followed by ‘Sukachem Sopon’. Both these albums had original songs and music composed by Fernandes and arranged by Cannon D’Souza. In fact, ‘Sukachem Sopon’ bagged another award from TAG for the song ‘Niz Mog’.

All the albums featured original tracks rendered by some of the best singers in Konkani music.

Soon the singer made a foray into YouTube, and got wider coverage with a variety of songs on Goan culture, love, and gospel compositions. Most of his songs have received over twenty thousand views.

“In my childhood days I used to listen to Konkani as well as English music on FM. I would record these on cassette and keep memorising them. This encouraged me to make my own music,” he recollects.

And now when he composes music, he sits with the guitar and works on the tune and then adds the words. “Then begins the polishing of the entire song, so that it comes up to the standard I believe in,” he says, adding that he loves to compose songs of love.

And with more and more people releasing Konkani music these days, he believes, that the standard of Konkani music and videos is definitely improving. “There has been a significant change with many new talents showing their good work. Konkani music has definitely reached great heights but can still achieve lots more with proper effort,” he says, adding that he will continue to release more music despite the challenges it brings like the costs involved, finding the right locations for video shoots, and shooting in hot and humid

conditions.

“But the love and passion I have for Konkani music overcomes these difficulties. I will continue with my music videos and songs the best way I can so as to touch and inspire my listeners,” he says, while thanking God for this talent and his family for their love and support.