Independence Day celebrations

Carmel College of Arts, Science and Commerce for Women, Nuvem celebrated Independence Day with the unfurling of the tricolour at the college campus.

On the eve of Independence Day, the staff of Carmel College held a programme in the administration block while maintaining social-distancing norms. The function began with a prayer led by Gladys D’Souza.

In her address, vice principal, Sr Maria Lizanne AC spoke on the importance of the date with reference to the nation’s independence and the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady.

Songs such as ‘Bharat amchodesh’, ‘Sare jahan se acha’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ were sung by staff members namely Celia Braganza, Priyanka Rodrigues and Cialini Fernandes, accompanied by Jeffrey Viegas on the guitar. A Hindi poem titled ‘Gatha Kranti Ki’ was recited by Madhavi Naik.

In her address, officiating principal, Aldina Braganza stressed on the need to have an independent mind for an interdependent nation. She mentioned that as Indians we are able to identify another Indian when we travel abroad, emphasising on the common thread that binds us as Indians. She also urged students to respect and enjoy each other’s differences.

The results of the online competitions organised on the occasion were declared by Michelle Fernandes. In the digital poster competition on the theme ‘What Independence means to you?’, the first place was won by second-year Bachelor of Science student, Nikita Kumari; while the second place was won by third-year Bachelor of Arts student, Xenia Fernandes.

In the essay competition on the theme ‘Tell us your thoughts in 500 words’, the first place was won by second-year Bachelor of Arts student, Lauren Divya Fernandes; and the second place was won by second-year Bachelor of Arts student Natasha Palha. In the poetry competition, the first place was won by second-year Bachelor of Arts student, Sakshi S Borkar for her poem titled ‘Tu hi haidesh, tu hi haisamaaj’ while the second place was shared by second-year Bachelor of Arts students Natasha Palha and Lauren Divya Fernandes for their poems ‘Breakfree’ and ‘My meaning of Independence’ respectively.

The programme concluded with the singing of the national anthem. The programme was also screened to students live on Instagram.