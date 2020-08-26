Undertrial booked for assaulting jail guard

- Advertisement -

Mapusa: A day after an undertrial escaped from the Central Jail at Colvale, another undertrial assaulted a jail guard on Wednesday morning. In this connection, Mapusa police have booked the undertrial under different sections of Indian Penal Code.

According to police, jailor Umesh Sawant has lodged a complaint against the undertrial Krishna Naik for assaulting jail guard Narayan Naik while he was discharging his lawful duty in the jail premises. Police said that the incident took place around 7.50 am on Wednesday. Sources informed that Krishna Naik picked up a quarrel with the jail guard and later assaulted him.

Additional Inspector of Prisons Ashutosh Apte, when contacted, said that “some quarrel was reported between one inmate and a jail guard over some issue. Even some fisting was also reported. In this connection a complaint has been lodged with Mapusa police by the jailor.”

Acting on the complaint of jailor, Mapusa police registered the offence under sections 504, 322 and 353 of IPC against undertrial Krishna Naik and further investigation is being carried out.