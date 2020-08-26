Speaker admitted to GMC

- Advertisement -

Panaji/Sankhali: State legislative assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, on Wednesday over a heart-related ailment.

Patnekar, who is the Bicholim MLA, issued a statement stating that his health is normal and that he had come to the GMC for a routine check-up.

“With regards to the news about my health, I would like to state that I had come to GMC on prior appointment for some routine check-up. My doctor advised me to undergo some further tests for which I have been admitted to the hospital. I am feeling perfectly fine and by the grace of God and by the prayer of my family, friends and well-wishers I hope to go back (to) serve people at the earliest,” he said in the statement.

In the light of the coronavirus pandemic, Patnekar requested his well-wishers not to visit him in the hospital so as to ensure that the staff and patients are not “disturbed”.

Dr Manjunath Desai, associate professor in cardiology at the GMC said that Patnekar has been hospitalised for thorough cardiac evaluation, medical treatment and observation in the cardiac ICU.

He said in a statement that vital parameters of Patnekar are stable.

“His first stage of evaluation is complete. He is likely to remain in the hospital for a few days until the entire evaluation is completed,” Dr Desai said, adding the Speaker was admitted with breathlessness and minimum fluid retention.

“He has background history of diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease with previous coronary angioplasty in 2014 at the GMC,” Dr Desai added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he along with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited the GMC and enquired about the condition of Patnekar.

“I pray for his speedy recovery,” Sawant tweeted.

Reports on the Speaker’s hospitalisation made people of Goa, particularly from Bicholim taluka, inquire about his health. His wife Aruna Patnekar and son Himanshu Patnekar clarified that the Speaker is stable.