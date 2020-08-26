Shripad is recovering well: CM

- Advertisement -

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that health condition of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has improved, and that he is feeling better than the last two days.

“Naik is recovering very well. His health condition is improving. He has been kept on high oxygen from a non-invasive ventilator,” he said.

Sawant also said that the health condition of NCP MLA Churchill Alemao and senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar is also stable. He said that Ponda MLA Ravi Naik and Thivim legislator Nilkanth Halarnkar are under home isolation, and are doing well. NT