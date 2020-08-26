Rein in woes on Agassaim road, demand hapless motorists

- Advertisement -

Vasco: The number of potholes developed on the road stretch from Agassaim police station to the starting point of Agassaim bypass and, further on, the condition of the road surface of the Zuari bridge have become a nightmare for daily commuters.

Because of such conditions, the traffic along the stretch is often seen moving at a slow pace and during peak hours, serpentines queues of vehicles are a common sight.

There are numerous potholes on the NH66 stretch from Agassaim police station up till the bypass point and with incessant rains over last few days, the road bitumen has completely washed away.

PWD authorities have effected diversions for the traffic at some specific locations where the Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is carrying out work of the new Zuari bridge.

Despite pothole patch-up work, commuters’ woes have not ended and they continue to face hardships on the 200-metre battered stretch of the road.

During heavy rains, chaos reigns along the stretch as the potholes filled with rainwater add to the misery. This has even led to accidents.

So also is the road surface of the Zuari bridge which is deteriorating each passing day.

Although there has been less traffic flow due to the prevailing lockdown situation, chaos during peak hours continue to prevail due to battered condition of the road.

Motorists have been constantly demanding that attention be given to the pathetic condition of the NH66 stretch from Zuari bridge to the starting point of Agassaim bypass, but to no avail.