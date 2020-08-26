Goa records surge of 497 new COVID cases

- Advertisement -

Panaji: The state on Wednesday recorded a surge of 497 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed up the tally of confirmed cases to 15,027. The bulletin released by the directorate of health services said that 287 more people have defeated the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,511.

The pandemic claimed eight more lives in the last 24 hours. Till date, 165 people have died of COVID in Goa. There are 3,351 active cases, said the bulletin.

Some 225 asymptomatic COVID positive people opted for home isolation in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of the home isolated patients to 3,929.

Out of 2,268 samples sent for testing on Wednesday, the reports of 2,411 samples were received. The reports of 303 samples are awaited, bulletin said.

Of the 2,714 samples tested on Wednesday, 1,914 samples tested negative.

The bulletin said that the urban health centre of Margao continues to have the highest number of active cases – 497. The UHC of Vasco comes second with 258 active cases.

The primary health centre of Ponda has 224 active cases. The PHC Porvorim (172), the UHC Panaji (163), the UHC Mapusa (146), the PHC Chimbel (121), the PHC Corlim (114), the PHC Colvale (111), the PHC Cansaulim (110) and the PHC Navelim has 105 active cases.

The community health centres from where the COVID positive cases are emerging include Bicholim (36), Sankhali (94), Pernem (96), Valpoi (97), Curchorem (97) and Canacona (46).

COVID cases have also been recorded under the jurisdiction of PHCs at Aldona (65), Betki (75), Candolim (60), Cansarvanem (38), Siolim (60), Mayem (32), Balli (28), Chinchinim (37), Cortalim (51), Curtorim (80), Loutolim (50), Marcaim (48), Quepem (93), Sanguem (39), Shiroda (61), and Dharbandora (38).