Wednesday, August 26, 2020
FeaturedGoa News

Goa records surge of 497 new COVID cases

Updated:
The state on Wednesday recorded a surge of 497 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed up the tally of confirmed cases to 15,027.
- Advertisement -

Panaji: The state on Wednesday recorded  a surge of 497 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed up the tally of confirmed cases to 15,027. The bulletin released by  the directorate of health services said that 287 more people have defeated the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,511.

The pandemic claimed eight more lives in the last 24 hours. Till date, 165  people have died of COVID in Goa. There are 3,351 active cases, said the bulletin.  

Some 225 asymptomatic COVID positive people  opted for home isolation in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of the home isolated patients to 3,929.

Out of 2,268 samples sent for testing on Wednesday,  the reports of 2,411 samples were  received.    The reports of 303 samples are awaited, bulletin said.  

Of the 2,714 samples tested on Wednesday, 1,914 samples tested negative.

The bulletin said  that the urban health centre of Margao continues to have the highest number of  active  cases – 497. The UHC of Vasco comes second with 258 active cases.

The primary health centre of Ponda has 224 active cases. The PHC Porvorim  (172), the UHC Panaji  (163), the UHC Mapusa (146), the PHC Chimbel  (121), the PHC Corlim (114), the PHC Colvale  (111), the PHC Cansaulim  (110) and the PHC Navelim has 105 active cases.

The community health centres from where the COVID positive cases are emerging include Bicholim (36), Sankhali (94), Pernem (96), Valpoi (97), Curchorem (97) and  Canacona (46).

COVID cases have also been recorded under  the jurisdiction of  PHCs at Aldona (65), Betki (75), Candolim (60), Cansarvanem (38), Siolim (60), Mayem (32), Balli (28), Chinchinim (37), Cortalim (51), Curtorim (80), Loutolim (50), Marcaim (48), Quepem (93), Sanguem (39), Shiroda (61), and Dharbandora (38).

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,425FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,659FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

Goa records surge of 497 new COVID cases

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: The state on Wednesday recorded  a surge of 497 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed up the tally of...
Read more
Goa News

Speaker admitted to GMC

NT Desk - 0
Panaji/Sankhali: State legislative assembly Speaker  Rajesh Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, on Wednesday  over  a heart-related ailment.
Read more
Goa News

Shripad is recovering well: CM

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that  health condition of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has improved, and  that he is...
Read more
Goa News

8 more people die of COVID

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Eight more people died of coronavirus  in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID death count to 165 in the state....
Read more
Goa News

Cuncolim Industrial Estate won’t have COVID care centre

NT Desk - 0
Margao : The Cuncolim Industries Association has decided against setting up a COVID care centre within the industrial  estate, arguing that COVID...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Goa News

Speaker admitted to GMC

NT Desk - 0
Panaji/Sankhali: State legislative assembly Speaker  Rajesh Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, on Wednesday  over  a heart-related ailment.
Read more
Goa News

Shripad is recovering well: CM

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that  health condition of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has improved, and  that he is...
Read more
Goa News

8 more people die of COVID

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Eight more people died of coronavirus  in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID death count to 165 in the state....
Read more
Goa News

Cuncolim Industrial Estate won’t have COVID care centre

NT Desk - 0
Margao : The Cuncolim Industries Association has decided against setting up a COVID care centre within the industrial  estate, arguing that COVID...
Read more
Goa News

Rein in woes on Agassaim road, demand hapless motorists

NT Desk - 0
Vasco: The number of potholes developed on the road stretch from Agassaim police station to the starting point of Agassaim bypass and,...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy