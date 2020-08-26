Cuncolim Industrial Estate won’t have COVID care centre

- Advertisement -

Margao : The Cuncolim Industries Association has decided against setting up a COVID care centre within the industrial estate, arguing that COVID positive people are opting for home isolation.

If required, the people who have tested positive for coronavirus are shifted to the COVID care centre at the Verna Industrial Estate.

Cuncolim Industries Association president Abhay Keni told ‘The Navhind Times’ that although there had been plans to set up a COVID care centre at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate, they were later shelved.

COVID positive people are either symptomatic or asymptomatic. The symptomatic people have to be treated in hospital. The asymptomatic COVID positive people can be kept at a designated area at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate, he said

“We were ready to set up the care centre and a hall had been earmarked. We had started setting up the care centre. But meanwhile the government issued an order stating that asymptomatic COVID positive people can be treated at home. So, we have dropped the idea of setting up the COVID care centre at Cuncolim Industrial Estate,” he said.

Many asymptomatic patients are opting for home quarantine rather than getting admitted to a COVID care centre, Keni said, adding that positive cases have also been on the decline under the jurisdiction of the Cuncolim Industrial Estate.

Only one COVID case has been detected this week at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate. The case is asymptomatic, and that the person has opted for home isolation.

The COVID care centre at the Verna Industrial Estate is ready to accept positive people from other estates. All GSIA member estates have been allowed to use each other’s COVID care centres, if needed. Hence we are not going ahead with setting up of the centre at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate, Keni explained.

Last month, the Cuncolim Industrial Estate saw a spike in COVID cases, forcing villagers to designate the area as a containment zone.