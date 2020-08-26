CII ropes in Emirates Skycargo to export Goa cargo

- Advertisement -

Panaji: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Goa, with an objective to help the industry with easy movement of cargo on daily basis, has during past six months initiated several meetings with the Emirates Skycargo, besides discussing and deliberating with industry, air cargo association, pharma association and others, on the feasibility and operational aspects of logistics.

After several meetings with the state government, airport authorities, and customs authorities, the Emirates Skycargo is now operationally ready to commence activities from Goa.

Emirates Skycargo has shown keen interest to operate its cargo freighters aircraft from the Dabolim airport.

On an average 60 tonne of pharmaceuticals are transported to Mumbai on a daily basis to be exported out of India, mainly to the US or European markets.

In fact, companies incur heavy trucking costs – averaging Rs 40,000 per truck – and other interstate duties, which can be avoided if shipments are exported directly out of Goa.

Emirates Skycargo has reviewed the current facilities at Dabolim, and although there are infrastructural challenges, they are closely working with the Airports Authority of India to get some basic amenities sorted out, so as to ensure that the cargo is handled correctly and product integrity is maintained.

Emirates Skycargo is a GDP certified airline ensuring that the pharma shipments will be handled as per the highest industry standards.

To operate its first flight from Goa, Emirates Skycargo requires a commitment of a minimum of 45 tons of exports per flight.

To achieve this target, it needs to be a good mix of skidded cargo and loose cartons to optimise the aircraft space.

Emirates Skycargo is mainly attracted to the Pharma exports out of Goa to the US and Europe. Hence it would like to see a commitment from pharma companies, to announce the flight immediately. Once Emirates operates 2 or 3 flights, the state can then have a mix of pharma, general cargo and perishable products contributing to the exports.

Companies can also use the Emirates network to import their cargo directly into Goa from all over the world and avoid routing the same through other states.

Having brand Emirates Skycargo operating from Goa, will develop Goa into one of the biggest logistics hub in the region. This will also attract other businesses to set up shop generating revenue to the state and create employment opportunities to the youth of Goa.

Once the cargo flights are successfully operated out of Goa, CII-Goa and the Goa Pharmaceutical Manufacturers› Association will also engage with Emirates Skycargo to operate passenger flights, which would benefit all Goans who travel for leisure or work, and bring in investors and tourists from across the globe giving a much needed boost to the state economy.