8 more people die of COVID

Panaji: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID death count to 165 in the state. The eight more deaths took the COVID fatality toll for August to 120.

The bulletin released by the directorate of health services said that a 64-year-old woman from Peddem, Mapusa, was brought dead to the North Goa District Hospital. Later, she tested positive for the virus postmortem.

A 52-year-old man from Fatorda, Margao, died while being ferried from the South Goa District Hospital to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

A 60-year-old man from Sanvordem, who had been admitted to the GMC, expired on Tuesday night.

A 72-year-old man from Fatorda, Margao, who had been admitted to the GMC, passed away also on Tuesday night.

A 43-year-old man from Arlem, who had been admitted to ESI’s COVID Hospital, also died on Tuesday night.

A 71-year-old man from Chinchinim, a 62-year-old man from Fatorda, Margao, and a 63-year-old man from Belabai, Vasco, who had been admitted to the ESI Hospital, died on Wednesday.

Some of the patients who died in the last 24 hours had been hospitalised with co-morbid conditions.