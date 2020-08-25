LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

- Advertisement -

Plant A Tree, Make Earth Greener

We all know that trees are important and that in their absence we may not be able to survive on this planet. However, despite knowing this, we keep on cutting trees due to our greed. We are aware that environmental degradation is leading to a phenomenon called climate change. There is an urgent need for us to stop deforestation to save our planet. Trees are important to humankind not only economically, environmentally and industrially but also spiritually, historically and aesthetically, as they sustain human life by providing a wide range of products for survival and prosperity. The oxygen that we breathe in is provided by the trees. They act as a life-support system for all the living creatures on this planet. It is necessary to make people aware about saving trees. So, take a small step of planting a tree and help in saving Earth.

SAHILI S SAWANT DESSAI, CURCHOREM

Remove Beehive From Ponda Govt Complex

Bees creating hives is a regular phenomenon at the government office complex, situated near the civil court at Tisk in Ponda. About a month back, two beehives were removed from the building by the authorities. On Monday, August 24, one beehive, a large one, was noticed at the extreme top area of the building. Such beehives on government complexes could prove dangerous to the staff working in the offices as well as customers, who usually visit the government offices. Hence, I request the authorities to remove the beehive at the earliest before any tragedy occurs.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI

Jail Reforms Needed

Jails in our country are known as places where prisoners are pushed to inhabit in harsh conditions. Now, a jail has taken a decision for the betterment of prisoners. The Aligarh Jail has opened its gymnasium for prisoners and provided opportunities to them to improve their health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a good move and shows that the jail administration is also worried about the health of the prisoners. All jail authorities should take up initiatives towards jail reforms, protection of the rights of prisoners and provide the right opportunity to the prisoners to transform their lives. Good reforms can change the mindset of the prisoners and make them responsible citizens.

AMIT SINGH KUSHWAHA, SATNA

Govt’s Misplaced Priorities

The question is do we need to copy rich arrogant nations and more so, can we afford to copy them or do without it? We have our ‘netas’ or leaders now flying around in air force flights or chartered flights when necessary. With good communication and information technology (IT) network, other than the ego requirements, why waste funds and manpower to maintain a special wide-bodied aircraft, especially for the President and the Prime Minister, custom-made with big cabins, a mini hospital, conference room and ECM (electronic countermeasures), reportedly now costing Rs 1,365 crore, which will have to be updated since the technology is changing at a fast rate. Furthermore, such perks in India where an 80 per cent of the people are struggling to make ends meet? One such aircraft is reportedly due to arrive next week and another by the end of the year. Where do our priorities lie?

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM