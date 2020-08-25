We are not dissenters, say Congress leaders

- Advertisement -

PTI

New Delhi

A day after being slammed at a stormy Congress working committee meeting over their letter seeking urgent organisational reforms, several members of the ‘group of 23’ said on Tuesday they are “not dissenters” but “proponents of revival”.

Many of them also backed Sonia Gandhi remaining at the helm.

The letter was not a challenge to the leadership but a parchment of action to strengthen the party, Congress MP Vivek Tankha said. Former Union minister Mukul Wasnik said those who saw the letter as an “offence” will also soon realise that the issues raised are worth consideration.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said it is an “admitted fact” that the organisation is not in a position to take forward “the

Congress philosophy and protect democracy”. He also asserted that Sonia Gandhi’s leadership is always required.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, another signatory to the letter, posted a cryptic tweet saying: “It’s not about a post. It’s about my country which matters most.”

Tankha took to Twitter to address the controversy surrounding their letter which led to a high drama at the CWC meeting where many leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the letter writers.

The CWC unanimously urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened to start the process of electing a fulltime president and authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

“Friends, we are not dissenters but proponents of revival. The letter was not a challenge to leadership but a parchment of action to strengthen the party. Universally, truth is best defence whether it be court or public affairs. History acknowledges the brave & not the timid (sic),” Tankha said in a tweet.

Replying to Tankha, Wasnik tweeted, “Well said. Sooner than later those who saw the letter as an offence will also realise that the issues raised are worth consideration.”

Senior party leader Anand Sharma also tagged Tankha’s tweet and said, “The letter was written with the best interest of the party in our hearts and conveying shared concerns over the present environment in the country and sustained assault on the foundational values of the Constitution.”

Another Congress leader belonging to the ‘group of 23’ said they were satisfied with the outcome of the CWC meeting.

Some leaders who signed the letter were present at the meeting and agreed to the proposals, said the leader, who wished not to be named.