5 post-graduates among 1162 beggars, finds Jaipur survey

- Advertisement -

Jaipur: In a recently held survey conducted on 1,162 beggars in Jaipur by the Jaipur police commissionerate, 5 beggars were found to be post-graduates while 193 beggars had completed schooling. Among others, 39 were literate while 903 were illiterate.

The survey was conducted with the aim of making Jaipur city beggar-free, said police officials. The survey also had a question on the professions these beggars would choose if given a chance.

A total of 160 beggars were disinterested to take up any work, while 117 were ready to do any work. Surprisingly, 27 of them showed keen interest in contributing to the education sector. Others expressed their wish to go for labour work, catering, handwork, hotel work etc.

The survey also checked the religious backgrounds of these beggars. While 1016 beggars said they had Hindu background, 111 were Muslims, 6 among them were Sikh, four were Christians, two were Jain while 23 did not disclose their background. While there were 939 male beggars, a total of 223 women beggars were found in the city. IANS