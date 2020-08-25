Tuesday, August 25, 2020
National News

5 post-graduates among 1162 beggars, finds Jaipur survey

Updated:
- Advertisement -

Jaipur: In a recently held survey conducted on 1,162 beggars in Jaipur by the Jaipur police commissionerate, 5 beggars were found to be post-graduates while 193 beggars had completed schooling. Among others, 39 were literate while 903 were illiterate.

The survey was conducted with the aim of making Jaipur city beggar-free, said police officials. The survey also had a question on the professions these beggars would choose if given a chance. 

A total of 160 beggars were disinterested to take up any work, while 117 were ready to do any work. Surprisingly, 27 of them showed keen interest in contributing to the education sector. Others expressed their wish to go for labour work, catering, handwork, hotel work etc. 

The survey also checked the religious backgrounds of these beggars. While 1016 beggars said they had Hindu background, 111 were Muslims, 6 among them were Sikh, four were Christians, two were Jain while 23 did not disclose their background. While there were 939 male beggars, a total of 223 women beggars were found in the city.  IANS

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,423FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,648FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

National News

Pune: phase 2 human trial of Oxford vaccine may start today

NT Desk - 0
PTI Pune Doses of the potential coronavirus vaccine developed by researchers at Oxford University arrived at...
Read more
National News

5 post-graduates among 1162 beggars, finds Jaipur survey

NT Desk - 0
Jaipur: In a recently held survey conducted on 1,162 beggars in Jaipur by the Jaipur police commissionerate, 5 beggars were found to...
Read more
National News

4-yr-old boy rescued from Maharashtra building rubble

NT Desk - 0
PTI Mumbai A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble of a five-storeyed...
Read more
National News

We are not dissenters, say Congress leaders

NT Desk - 0
PTI New Delhi A day after being slammed at a stormy Congress working committee meeting over...
Read more
Editorial

Who Leads Congress

NT Desk - 0
The party should waste no time in electing a strong, charismatic leaderA letter written by 23 Congress leaders to the interim party...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

National News

Pune: phase 2 human trial of Oxford vaccine may start today

NT Desk - 0
PTI Pune Doses of the potential coronavirus vaccine developed by researchers at Oxford University arrived at...
Read more
National News

4-yr-old boy rescued from Maharashtra building rubble

NT Desk - 0
PTI Mumbai A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble of a five-storeyed...
Read more
National News

We are not dissenters, say Congress leaders

NT Desk - 0
PTI New Delhi A day after being slammed at a stormy Congress working committee meeting over...
Read more
National News

Military options on table to fight China: Gen Bipin Rawat

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that if diplomatic talks with China over the border issue...
Read more
National News

AICTE nod for admission to MBA, PGDM courses

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed business schools and institutions offering MBA and PGDM courses to...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy