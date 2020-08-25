Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Through the lens


NT BUZZ

To mark World Photography Day, the United Goan Photographers and Videographers Association organised a short filmmaking competition for its members. The members of the association were divided into groups and were asked to shoot a short film with a social message. A total of eight videos were received and judged by cinematographer with Bollywood experience, Sharmad Raiturkar, movie editor, Siddesh Naik; and Goan filmmaker at the BPS Club Margao, Bobby.

The first place in the short filmmaking competition was won by members from Canacona led by Remmie Rodrigues for their short film titled ‘Frame’. The second place was won by members from Mapusa led by Antonio Fernandes for their short film titled ‘Amchi Matti, Amchi Girestai’. The third place was won by Chiquito Adriano Baretto from Loutolim for the short film titled ‘Save Goa from Deforestration’

A photography contest on the theme ‘Monsoon Through my Window’ was also organised for the members. The first place was won by Aaron Lopes from Corlim. The second place was won by Dennis Pinho from Mapusa. The third place was won by Shannon from Porvorim. Three consolation prizes were also awarded which were won by Rupesh Mahale from Vasco, Slaney Maciel from Moira and Orlando Dias from Navelim.

Speaking on the occasion, the judges encouraged the members to do better and congratulated the winners. In a message to the members, president of the association, Oscar Das Chagas e Silva wished all photographers around the world a very happy World Photographers Day. He further urged the members not to give up due to the current situation, and stated that the world will smile again. He asked them to refrain from selling their equipment to combat the current situation, rather try to survive with a positive mindset.

