Independence Day celebrations

On the occasion of Independence Day, JCI Mapusa organised a series of online competitions. The competitions were held in two categories, namely, the junior category comprising participants below 18 years and the senior category comprising participants above 18 years.

A fancy dress competition was held wherein participants were asked to dress as an Indian Icon. In the junior category of this competition, the first place was won by Nidhi Sawant; the second place was won by Palal D Gadekar; and the third place was won by Vedang M Kashalkar. In the senior category of this competition, the first place was won by Siddi Kamulkar; the second place was won by Pooja Shetye; and the third place was won by Rupesh Shetye.

A singing competition, wherein participants were asked to sing a patriotic song with their families was held. In this competition, the first place was won by Renuka Naik and family; the second place was won by Sandeep Palni and family; and the third place was won by Jyotsna Shetgaonkar and family.

A video-making competition on the topic’ Atmanirbhar Bharat was held. In the junior category of this competition, the first place was won by Puneet Talavanekar; the second place was won by Michel Dsouza; and the third place was won by Aditi Sawal Dessai. In the senior category of this competition, the first place was won by Hrishikesh Chanekar; the second place was won by Manpreet Kaur; and the third place was won by Aruna Patnekar.

An online quiz competition on the topic ‘India’ was held on Zoom and conducted by Hrishikesh Chanekar, Amol Vani and the team of Junior JC. In the junior category of this competition, the first place was won by Nadish Sawant; the second place was won by Sanish Kenkre; and the third place was won by Shayana Mirashi. In the senior category of this competition, the first place was won by Raghunath Asnodkar; the second place was won by Vaishnavi Deshpande; and the third place was won by Samhida Kulkarni.

A poster competition on the theme ‘India 2030’ was held. In the junior category of this competition, the first place was won by Shrawan M Gadekar; the second place was won by Vaishnavi A Naik; and the third place was won by Sanika S Dessai. In the senior category of this competition, the first place was won by Gaurav Gurudas Naik; the second place was won by Rajat Palyekar; and the third place was won by Tulika Sagar.

A sketching competition on the theme ‘India fights Corona’ was held. In the junior category of this competition, the first place was won by Dhruv Mandrekar; the second place was won by Ashmi Rajesh Naik; and the third place was won by Ojas Shetye. In the senior category of this competition, the first place was won by R Sathiya Priya; the second place was won by Rajat Naik; and the third place was won by Sachin Wankhade.

A logo competition on the theme ‘Young India’ was held. In the junior category of this competition, the first place was won by Adhiraj Naik; the second place was won by Kanishk Sagar Sawant; and the third place was won by Rajaswa Kholkar. In the senior category of this competition, the first place was won by Prajyot Pagi; the second place was won by Salva P U; and the third place was won by Bansilal Ketki.

An approximate of 300 entries were received via email. The chairperson at the programme was president, Eeshan Usapkar.

The chief guest at the e-ceremony programme was zone president, Santosh Dekhne. Also present were Nisha Shetgaonkar, Rishab Kolvekar and Vidyesh Naik. The results were uploaded on the JCI Mapusa Instagram and Facebook pages. All awards will be distributed during the next physical programme of JCI Mapusa.