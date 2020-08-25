Tuesday, August 25, 2020
In praise of Ganesha


‘Ganapati Ganaraj’, an old ‘abhanga’ written by an unknown saint has been set to music by bhajan singer Roshan Salgaonkar. The music video for the same released on August 22, and promotes new Goan talent

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Based on the Hosodani Raga and Lilavati misra Shivaranjani an ‘abhanga’ titiled ‘Ganapati Ganaraj’ was recently put to music, and a music video released by a group of youngsters taking forward their interest of classical music and love for Lord Ganesha.

Singer and composer of the song, Roshan Salgaonkar says that as the world is going through the COVID-19 crisis, there is a need to maintain a positive mindset, and through this song they are doing their bit to help everyone around. They believe that music can heal everyone. “While all of us are hoping for the vaccine to come out soon, we are also keeping our faith in God. Thus, we have come up with our new ‘abhang’, a devotional music video devoted to Lord Ganesha,” he says.Also being aware of their responsibility towards the environment, and to create awareness among other people too, an eco-friendly Ganesha idol was used in the music video.

But putting together the video, before Lord Ganesha entered homes, was no easy task.

“Getting people together all the way from Sakhali, Mapusa, Porvorim, and Bastora was bit difficult due to this coronavirus situation. And getting a place to rehearse or record was difficult too. Finally it was at Bandeswar Temple Bastora that we got permission to practice taking all the precautionary measures,” says visual director, Pritish Patil.

Also, apart from spreading positivity and hope, the aim of the video was to promote new talent. “We have so much talent in Goa and many times these youngsters shy away. So promoting and highlighting the new unseen and upcoming artists of Goa was another reason we took this up seriously,” says Patil.

Produced by 1435 Production, the video was recorded in Shiv Naik’s studio in Mandur, Dongrim. And actor Krishna Arvind Palyekar believes that this video will definitely have an enchanting effect on the masses.

The sentiment is shared by Mitesh Hirloskar of Creative Frames Goa, who is director of photography of the video. “Working with 1435 production and the artistes of the ‘Ganapati Ganaraj’ video has been a great experience. It’s good to see the team promoting Goan classical singers and musicians,” he says.

Musician Omkar Mahadev Gaonkar Pakvaz Vadak further says it was good collaborating on something so meaningful and satisfying. And coordinator, Pritesh Bandekar agrees. In this competitive world, says Bandekar, it’s hard to find satisfaction, but ‘Ganapati Ganaraj’ gave him satisfaction as this marvellous melody is covered by relatively new artistes. “I hope this feeling of satisfaction reaches all who hear it,” he says.

And the team is hopeful that their prayers will help in the joint effort all over the world to eradicate the pandemic. “Ganapati can destroy the evil coronavirus and bestow us with good health and peace and enlighten our lives with happiness, love, good luck and prosperity,” says tabla vadak (musician) Ashish Shirodkar.

