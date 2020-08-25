Tuesday, August 25, 2020
MagazinesBuzz

Goa Sudharop’s efforts to fight the pandemic

Updated:
- Advertisement -

NT BUZZ

In connection with Goa Sudharop’s ongoing outreach during these unprecedented times, 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) outfits were provided to frontline workers at the COVID hospital in Margao for their commitment to protect the health of Goans and Goa.

Goa Sudharop is a Goan diaspora volunteer non-profit organisation based in California that has been actively involved in the betterment of Goa and improving the quality of lives of Goans worldwide since 2000.

Goa Sudharop’s executive representative, Verma D’Mello delivered the PPE on behalf of Goa Sudharop and was thanked by the Goa State Health Secretary Neela Mohanan.  Speaking to NT BUZZ D’Mello said: “I cannot do what the doctors and other frontline workers are doing. It was an honour for me to get these delivered to those who are serving society during this crisis.”

The PPE outfits were made by women in connection with Goa Sudharop’s Thread-Up project which provides low-income women an opportunity to earn an income. The materials and sewing machines have been donated by Goa Sudharop through the generosity of its donors.

Goa Sudharop has been taking up several initiatives in Goa, especially in the interiors to assist women, children and sections of society that need help and support. 

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,421FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,641FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Editorial

Who Leads Congress

NT Desk - 0
The party should waste no time in electing a strong, charismatic leaderA letter written by 23 Congress leaders to the interim party...
Read more
Letters to Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NT Desk - 0
Plant A Tree, Make Earth Greener We all know that trees are important and that in their absence we...
Read more
Commentary

How Malice Is Breaking India

NT Desk - 0
JAGDISH RATTANANI In a course on journalism that I taught years ago, one exercise I often asked was for...
Read more
Commentary

Judicial Reforms: Need Of The Hour

NT Desk - 0
S KAMAT, ALTO ST. CRUZ Judiciary reforms have long been overdue in India. The judiciary lately, including the Supreme...
Read more
Buzz

The vegan revolution

NT Desk - 0
As the vegan movement gains traction in Goa, NT BUZZ learns more about this way of life that has captured the zeitgeist
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Buzz

The vegan revolution

NT Desk - 0
As the vegan movement gains traction in Goa, NT BUZZ learns more about this way of life that has captured the zeitgeist
Read more
Buzz

In praise of Ganesha

NT Desk - 0
‘Ganapati Ganaraj’, an old ‘abhanga’ written by an unknown saint has been set to music by bhajan singer Roshan Salgaonkar. The music...
Read more
Buzz

Through the lens

NT Desk - 0
NT BUZZ To mark World Photography Day, the United Goan Photographers and Videographers Association organised a short filmmaking competition...
Read more
Buzz

Independence Day celebrations

NT Desk - 0
NT BUZZ On the occasion of Independence Day, JCI Mapusa organised a series of online competitions. The competitions were...
Read more
Buzz

A special Chaturthi

NT Desk - 0
NT BUZZ In keeping with current guidelines, the children and young adults of the Caritas Project of Deafblind in...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy