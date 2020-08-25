Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A special Chaturthi

In keeping with current guidelines, the children and young adults of the Caritas Project of Deafblind in collaboration with Sense International India and supported by The Hans Foundation and Sense International spent Ganesh Chaturthi together apart, by celebrating the festival at their respective homes this year. With the guidance of their educators and parents, the children engaged in various activities such as performing the pooja and arranging and decorating the Ganesh ‘matoli’. Some children crafted Ganesh idols with clay while others used environment-friendly materials such as paper cups and paper plates to make the idol. A few children also helped in the kitchen to prepare the traditional sweet ‘modak’, while a young adult of the project played the ‘ghumat’ during the celebrations at home.

The staff of Caritas Project for Deafblind Children and Young Adults has been working with children from urban areas and remote villages. Caritas started the project in North Goa in the year 2012 and has recently expanded its services in South Goa too. Here the children and adults are trained to be independent. They are also trained in
vocational skills, communication
skills, academics, life skills, and in other areas.

