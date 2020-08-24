Toyota Kirloskar opens bookings for the Urban Cruiser

- Advertisement -

Coinciding with the start of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) opened bookings for its compact SUV the new Toyota Urban Cruiser from August 22. Bookings are at a nominal amount of Rs 11,000 made online or through the nearest dealership.

The Urban Cruiser is equipped with a new and powerful, yet fuel efficient K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and is available in both manual and automatic transmissions. The warranty on the vehicle is for three year/100K kms and includes extended benefits like express service of EM60, warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication, etc.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and services, TKM, said, “We are very excited about the Urban Cruiser, as it has already started receiving a lot of attention and enquiries from interested customers. We understand that our customers would like to know more about the new vehicle so that they can make an informed decision about the vehicle of their choice, this festive season. Hence, we wanted to further aid our customers with more information about the car before opening our bookings.”

He added that, the Urban Cruiser will offer everything that the young customers look for. “We are confident that it will create a niche for itself with an urban standout appeal for those who love to travel in style. We are eagerly waiting to welcome a new set of customers who dream to own a Toyota SUV early in life and experience our sales and after-sales services of global standards,” said Soni.