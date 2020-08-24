Monday, August 24, 2020
Sodexo bags food services deal for COVID hospitals in the state

Updated:
Sodexo has been roped in as the food service partner at the COVID-19 hospitals in the state. The company will be taking care of the nutrition and dietary  needs of the COVID impacted patients at the ESIC Hospital, Margao, the Sub-District Hospital, Ponda and any other COVID hospital in the state till such time the pandemic is under control.

Stating that, Sodexo will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of the state with its state-of-the-art facilities,  Vishwajit Rane, Health Minister, said “To cater to the rising number of cases, dedicated COVID hospitals have been set up and appropriate international, professional agencies and service partners have been roped in to ensure quality services for health and well-being of the Goan  residents.”

Speaking about the development, Sambit Sahu, segment director, Sodexo Healthcare, India said, “We have a wealth of expertise in clinical nutrition and we will harness our experience to deliver pre-packed, nutritious meals to the patients and the medical team. Food will be delivered from Sodexo’s HSE approved kitchen, with a pre-approved menu developed by our team of dieticians to match the therapeutic dietary needs of patients thus focusing on immunity building.”

He added that, since the start of the pandemic, Sodexo has been at the frontline, serving COVID-19 positive patients across the globe, with active presence in the UK, Spain, Canada, USA and Belgium. « The company therefore has first-hand knowledge to effectively plan, resource and rapidly mobilize COVID care centres.

