Remote check-in for hotel guest ‘Thru’ cloud-based technology

Hospitality technology company, DigiValet, recently launched Thru, an end-to-end cloud-based solution for hotel guests to complete their entire check-in process effortlessly from their own device, without having to download any app or software. By facilitating check-ins remotely, from anywhere in the world, Thru eliminates all conventional touch points that the guests and hotel staff would otherwise be exposed to.

Thru is remarkably easy is to use. It ensures no more extended queues at the hotel reception and no more physical exchange of identity cards, forms and credit card, allowing for a seamless and safe experience. Not just guests, Thru also assists hotels by improving their operational efficiencies, reducing manpower costs and preventing lobbies and receptions from getting crowded during peak check-in and check-out times. The app’s multilingual support ensures that language is no longer a barrier for the modern-day traveller.

Announcing the launch, Rahul Salgia, founder & CEO, DigiValet said, “Thru has been designed to allow for rapid adoption and seamless implementation. It can be up and running at any hotel in just one day using entirely online sign-up process. Hotels do not need to buy any additional hardware or software. Further, the app comes with absolutely no adoption fee or any exorbitant capital layouts. In fact, Thru’s per check-in model means that the service pays for itself.”

DigiValet is a guest facing technology company for the hospitality sector. The company

Provides hospitality solution and aims to empower the hospitality market with technologies that have historically serviced some of most prestigious names around the globe.