Implementation in tax reforms holds the key

By DM Deshpande

Albert Einstein is reported to have said when asked about the complexity of filing tax returns, “This is a question too difficult for a mathematician. It should be asked of a philosopher.” That sums up how tax payers view both tax policy and its administration, especially in India.

The tax policy provides the basic framework for rates, priorities, exemptions etc, while the tax administration is concerned with tax collections efficiently and effectively. After announcing a slew of policy measures, the government has come out with far reaching changes in assessment, appeal and redressal mechanism for disputes.

Policy initiatives include reduction of corporate taxes, shifting of dividend distribution tax to investors and giving a choice to individuals to shift to a simple lower rate of tax regime or continue with the existing system of various exemptions. Transparent taxation- Honouring the honest, is how the PM has articulated the measures initiated for nationwide tax administration.

Generally taxpayers have complained that they are not treated fairly by the officials.

Transparency measures announced on August 13 are an attempt to set right some of those issues. Faceless assessment and appeal will mean that there will be no interface between the assessee and the tax officer. This ought to nip in the bud all scope for corrupt practices. Human intervention has also been done away with in selecting officers for scrutiny, assessment and appeals. It will now be system driven, pan India and by use of artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Effectively, current territorial jurisdiction for officers will no more play a role. They may get a case for assessment from any part of the country. Reviewing team will invariably be different one. However, this by itself may not guarantee that an assessee will get a better deal. Reviewing officers may still prefer to play safe and go with the assessing team. In any case, all of them have the same goal to maximise tax collections!

Both in terms of removing the harassment of taxpayers as well as to augment taxpayer’s base, an overhaul of tax administration was long overdue. So far, whatever efforts have been made to reduce friction between the taxpayers and the income tax department, they do not seem to have produced the desired result. In the ultimate analysis, the credibility of tax administration depends upon how its dispute redressal works- is it fair, transparent, consistent and quick. It does not seem to be so; to illustrate, amounts involved in direct tax disputes in 2013-14 was Rs.4.10 lakh crores. By 2018-19 the disputed amount almost doubled to Rs 8.02 lakh crores.

A substantial part of the incremental increase is owing to corporate taxes. In 2018-19, out of 7.9 lakh businesses that filed returns, just 424 declared pre-tax profit of more than Rs.500 crores. This data makes a compelling case for simplifying the tax rules on the one hand and tightening the administration on the other. It is conceivable that the government has an appetite for higher revenues. After all the government’s spending program is constantly on the rise.

With a narrow base, officers are always under relentless pressure to increase tax collections. In order to ensure transparency and fair deal, it is necessary to change the way the officers’ performance is measured. Essentially, the government needs to take into account the taxpayers experience and satisfaction.

A proper internal review system should be evolved. Presently, there is no incentive or penalty for reviewing a case fairly in all its dimensions. As a result, more cases end up in courts wasting every one’s time, money and energy. Taxman hardly wins 30 to 35 per cent of all the cases. In reviewing, if an officer is able to pick holes in assessment, the officer must be incentivised. Similarly, in cases of proven delays, arbitrary decisions to demand more tax need to be penalised. In short, accountability parameters need to be defined, set and properly implemented.

The measures announced in tax administration clear the path for ushering in a simplified Direct Tax Code, which is a major reform pending for a long time. The number of cases taken up for scrutiny has gone down four times in the last few years. Taxpayers charter has been announced which ought to have been done long back. In several countries it is codified and provided for in the Act. It recognizes the rights of taxpayers; values trust in dealings and ensures fair deal in a transparent manner. Tax policy reforms agenda still remains incomplete.

Highest marginal rates need a review in the present context where it is leading to flight of capital. As the Prime Minister rightly pointed out, our taxpayers number is too small, just 1.5 crore out of a population of more than 130 Cores. There are another 2.5 crores who have been added but they are essentially filing returns not to pay any tax but to claim refunds. Post DeMo and GST, there was a spike in numbers but it was not followed up. Even the audit trails were not relentlessly pursued and massive financial data was not mined to track evaders. Implementation of changes announced hold the key and direct taxes reforms will complete the cycle.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.