Vasco civic body CO allays fears of delay in salary disbursal

Vasco: Allaying fears of a delay in disbursal of salaries of the month of August, Mormugao municipal council (MMC) chief officer Arvind Bugde on Monday said that the municipal authorities have made arrangements to disburse the salaries of all the municipal workers on time.

It may be noted that the agitated workers of the civic body had resorted to an indefinite strike in protest over delay in disbursal of salary some days back and called it off after two and half days.

Speaking to this daily, MMC chief officer Bugde said that the financial condition of the civic body is improving due to the recoveries in the current month adding, “The municipal administration has laid stress on recovery of the outstanding dues and the staff has been directed to make recoveries.”

“The financial condition of the council had weakened for the last about four to five months due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the staffs deployed for COVID-19 duties, the administration had collapse. With Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issuing direction to re-deploy the municipal staff to the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao, we are now hopeful that the problems mainly the issue of finance will be resolved,” said Bugde.

He however said that he has sent a letter to the director of municipal administration (DMA) requesting him to re-deploy the municipal staff so as to bring the administration of the council back on track.

He said that the council is trying to settle the issue of recoveries from some of the major players including oil companies adding, “We need approval from the state government to settle the issue of recoveries amicably. Our financial advisor is studying the matter and he is likely to hand over his report in the next couple of days.”