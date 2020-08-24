Teachers feel uneasy about returning to schools

- Advertisement -

Panaji: Primary and higher secondary school teachers, who are presently on the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, are worried to return to their workplaces after the end of the holiday next week. Their fear is that there could be rise in COVID-16 cases in Goa next month.

The government has directed the teachers to attend their schools and carry on with online education, teaching the students through virtual mode, as there have been no regular classes owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision has been taken by the state government in spite of the fact that the standard operating procedure from the central government encourages working from home for teachers.

A senior official from the education department told ‘The Navhind Times’ that it would have been sensible to restrict the teachers to their home, directing them to conduct online classes from their respective residences.

“There is a possibility of some teaching as well as the non-teaching staff from the schools around Goa picking up COVID-19 virus during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will certainly not be in the interest of the rest of the staff,” the official observed, further pointing out that many teachers, who are travelling in public transport vehicles are at great risk.

Incidentally, one of the two teachers, who were sharing a private vehicle to ply to a Siridao-based school in Tiswadi taluka, recently got infected with the coronavirus, and soon transmitted it to the co-passenger.

President of the Higher Secondary Teachers Association of Goa Anant Pissurlekar told this daily that calling the teachers to the schools during the ongoing pandemic, so as to justify the payment of salaries to them, is a complete wrong move on the part of the government.

“In fact, many of the teachers, who work in schools located in rural areas are unable to conduct online classes in the absence of proper connectivity, and would have done a better job from their home, as they had already invested in the better communication systems at their residences,” Pissurlekar maintained, pointing out that these teachers have absolutely no problem in sending weekly analytical reports as regards their online teaching to the heads of educational institutions.

Pissurlekar also stated that many students have no access to the smartphone or other gadgets during the day, when their father takes them to the office.

“It is only in the evening when the father returns home, these gadgets are made available to the child,” he stated, observing that the teachers, in such a case could conduct evening online classes from their home.

A higher secondary teacher from Salcete taluka informed that she had already invested in Alegra Broadband connectivity from her home, as she began conducting the classes from May.

“When we were asked to attend the school, all connectivity problems started cropping up for me, and I could not even upload the study material,” she maintained, adding that she had spent her own money – Rs 7,000 – on the Alegra Broadband connectivity.

The schools in Goa will reopen for teachers – some of August 28, while others on August 31. The SOP of the central government for educational institutions to be followed in September would come by then.

It is most likely that the Union education ministry will continue to encourage teachers to work from home in the next month too.