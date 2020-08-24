Monday, August 24, 2020
Tally of confirmed COVID cases stands at 14,138

Panaji: The tally of confirmed COVID cases stood at 14,138 on Monday in the state, as 139 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin issued by the directorate of health services said that 437 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,909.

Nine people who travelled into Goa by road, flight or train are also among the 3,081 active cases.

The bulletin said the deadly virus claimed four more lives, taking the COVID fatality count to 148 in Goa.

Some 133 asymptomatic COVID positive people opted for home isolation in the last 24 hours, taking the number of home isolated people to 3,516.

The urban health centre of Margao continues to have highest number of active cases – 502. The UHC Vasco has 250 cases, the UHC Panaji (172), the primary health centre of Ponda (168), and the PHC Porvorim (163).

The PHC Chimbel has 146 active cases, the UHC Mapusa (134), the PHC Cansaulim (120) while the PHC Corlim has 110 active cases.

The community health centres which have recorded active cases are: Bicholim (4), Sankhali (65), Pernem (90), Valpoi (62), Curchorem (84), and CHC Canacona (45). Active  COVID  cases have also been reported under the jurisdiction of other PHCs:    Aldona (60), Betki (58), Candolim (76), Cansarvanem (37), Colvale (90), Siolim (51), Mayem (29), Balli (20), Chinchinim (38), Cortalim (28), Curtorim (69), Loutolim (61), Marcaim (45), Quepem (91), Sanguem (33), Shiroda (45), Dharbandora (29) and Navelim (97).

