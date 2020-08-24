Spirit of innovation runs high among Goan youth

- Advertisement -

Panaji: Amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic the good news is that the spirit of innovation and experimentation is running high among the Goan youth.

The Goa State Innovation Council has revealed that some 320 ideas have been registered in the newly-started virtual innovation register, which has been created to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among the local youth.

The innovative ideas are in diverse areas such as solid waste management, LED lights, disposal of sanitary napkins, aquaculture, among others.

Furthermore, of the 320 ideas registered in the VIR portal, 43 are from established startups while the others are from students of engineering and non-engineering colleges in the state.

The GSIC placed its 2019-20 annual report submitted to the government on Monday.

GSIC chairman Jose Noronha said the burst of ideas from students and startups have indicated that the VIR has been successful in reaching out to innovators and tapping their ideas.

He said that several initiatives have been taken to encourage students to brainstorm. The initiatives include the hackathon, young innovator awards, boot camps, workshops among others.

“The young innovators awards drew a great response from schools where more than 200 ideas had been submitted. The winners proposed innovations in areas of oil spill removal, digital microscopes etc,” Noronha said. Twenty boot camps for college students elicited good response with 1561 students attending the camps which focused on technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The GSCI also conducted 14 workshops for school students on STEM education.

“These workshops aimed at familiarising students with technology at an early age. Towards ecosystem for innovation, the council set up a prototyping laboratory at the Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda. The lab is equipped with 3D printer and laser cutting machine besides other equipment for innovators to build prototypes of their ideas at the laboratory and later commercialise the product, if they become successful,” Noronha explained.

The GSIC was reconstituted on October 18, 2016 with the mandate to map opportunities for innovation in the state as well as to create an innovative ecosystem.

The council is under directorate of science and technology, and part of the National Innovation Council.

The GSIC received grant of Rs 30 lakh during the year towards payment of salary of its staff as well as for the conduct of programme and setting up the prototyping laboratory.