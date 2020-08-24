Sharp rise in COVID fatalities in August

- Advertisement -

Panaji: Four more men died of the coronavirus pandemic in Goa in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID fatality count to 148. So far, August has seen 103 COVID deaths; till July-end there were 45 deaths. June had seen only three COVID fatalities.

A bulletin issued by the directorate of health services said that a 50-year-old man from Monte Hill, Margao, was brought dead on Monday to the South Goa District Hospital. Later, the man tested positive for the virus postmortem.

A 67-year-old man from Vasco, who had been admitted to the Margao COVID Hospital with co-morbid conditions, died late Sunday evening.

A 50-year-old man from Balli, who had been admitted to ESI’s COVID Hospital with co-morbid conditions, passed away on Monday.

The fourth COVID fatality is of a 55-year-old man from Fatorda, who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim with co-morbid conditions. He died late Sunday evening.