Monday, August 24, 2020
Goa News

Sharp rise in COVID fatalities in August

Updated:
Panaji: Four more men died of the coronavirus pandemic in Goa in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID fatality count to 148. So far, August has seen 103 COVID deaths; till July-end there were 45 deaths.  June had seen only three COVID fatalities.

A bulletin issued by the directorate of health services said that a 50-year-old man from Monte Hill, Margao, was brought dead on Monday to the South Goa District Hospital. Later, the man tested positive for the virus postmortem.

A 67-year-old man from Vasco, who had been admitted to the Margao COVID Hospital with co-morbid conditions, died late Sunday evening.

A 50-year-old man from Balli, who had been admitted to ESI’s COVID Hospital with co-morbid conditions, passed away on Monday.

The fourth COVID fatality is of a 55-year-old man from Fatorda, who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim with co-morbid conditions. He died late Sunday evening.

