Monday, August 24, 2020
Goa News

Panaji sees 13 more COVID cases

Updated:
Panaji: Thirteen more COVID cases were detected in the Panaji city on Monday, but one amongst them could not be traced as he has furnished ‘fictitious residential address’ as North Goa District.

This was revealed by Corporation of the City of Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar.

Speaking to this daily, Madkaikar, informed that “on August 22, only two cases were detected and both were from Ribandar – near Divar ferry wharf area, while only one case of the deadly corona virus was reported on Sunday from government quarters, Altinho-Panaji.”

The Mayor said, “Amongst the remaining 12 cases, three are from army – a 25 year-old person from military hospital, and a-35-year-old and 33-year-old from military, Panaji.”

“A 29-year-old person working at a HDFC Bank’s Mala branch and residing near Sai Baba temple, Bhatulem, has tested positive for COVID, while a-68-year-old woman, a house-wife and staying behind Pharmacy College, St Inez, Panaji, and 40-year-old woman from La Marvel Colony, Dona Paula and working at SBI have also tested positive,” he said, adding that a housewife, aged 65, from government quarters, Altinho-Panaji and another woman, aged 33, residing at Ribandar near Divar ferry wharf have been found positive for the corona virus.

“A 72-year-old housewife from Boca de Vaca, Panaji, and another woman working at HDFC Bank and staying at La Marvel Colony and a  person, aged 57, from Kamat Harmony, St Inez, Panaji and working at Secretariat, Porvorim have also tested positive for the deadly virus,” he added.

