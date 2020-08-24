GMPF urges PM to ‘intervene’ in state’s mining issue

- Advertisement -

Ponda: Fearing another year ‘going waste’ without the resumption of mining in the state, the Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF), which has been at the forefront, voicing the concerns of mining dependants, has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene in the mining issue of the state, and resume it before Goa loses its third consecutive mining year to the ban imposed post-apex court’s decision in the matter.

The GMPF has made this demand through a press release issued on Monday.

GMPF president Puti Gaonkar claimed that “Goa has so far faced a loss of around Rs 7,000 crore during the last two years due to the stoppage of mining.”

“If the mining activities are not resumed immediately, the loss to the state can go as high as Rs 10,500 crore,” he added.

“All mining activities in the state were abruptly ceased on March 15, 2018 following the Supreme Court’s decision to quash renewal of 88 mining leases, affecting 3,00,000 lives in the state. The Prime Minister during the election campaign had acknowledged the severe impacts due to the stoppage of mining and had assured the required intervention for immediate resumption of mining in Goa but decisive steps remain to be taken. If an immediate solution is not developed, the fate of Goans will languish amid a global economic slowdown during the pandemic,” he stated.

Further, Gaonkar congratulated the newly appointed Governor of Goa, Bharat Singh Koshyari, and urged him to highlight the livelihood crisis of Goans before the central government for immediate actions to be taken.

“Former Governor Satya Pal Malik had demanded righteous course of action to protect the livelihoods of lakhs of Goans during his tenure as the Governor of Goa. We request the Prime Minister to consider the appeals made by the Governor and Chief Minister of Goa to safeguard our livelihoods by allowing mining activities to resume in the state,” Gaonkar has been quoted as saying.

GMPF vice-president Balaji Gauns stated that “one fifth of Goa’s population is dependent on mining, and this year’s mining season will start just after monsoon. If the highest judiciary does not take an urgent decision on the resumption of mining in the upcoming hearing on 26th August, the third consecutive mining year will go waste. We are highly troubled by the continuous postponement of allotted hearing dates and repeated issuance of new ones by the honourable courts without any conclusive decisions being reached. Immediate resumption of the Goa mining industry is crucial now to save the state’s economy and revive the livelihood of over 3 lakh people who are directly and indirectly dependent on mining for survival.”