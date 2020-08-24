FDA office in Margao awaiting launch for a year

- Advertisement -

Margao: The FDA office in Margao set up in the old South Goa collectorate building has been waiting for a year for commissioning, although there has been persistent demand to set in motion testing of fish and fruits brought from outside the state.

Project in-charge of the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Jude Carvalho said the fully-furnished office was officially handed over to the FDA in August 2019 for commissioning.

“Over Rs 90 lakh were spent for setting up the FDA office in the old South Goa collectorate building. The office has been ready for commissioning, and was handed over to the FDA a year ago. The GSIDC does not know as to why it has not yet been launched,’’ Carvalho said.

Sources said that refrigerators, coolers and other costly equipment have remained unused for a year.

The office has been established to provide various services to the people of South Goa: issuance of FDA licences, collection of fruits and fish samples for testing are two of the most important objectives for setting up the office in the commercial city of the state.

Margao is the wholesale hub for fruits and fish brought from neighbouring states. The office is expected to play a crucial role in checking contamination of food items including fruits and fish.

The delay in commissioning the office has raised the hackles of people especially social activists.

“The government is not interested in launching the FDA office, although it has been ready for a year now. We must understand that people trading in fruits and fish in Margao are a powerful lobby. They bend over backwards to cultivate the politically influential people,” social activist J B D‘Souza reckoned.

He maintained that the business lobby and the government fear that if the office is launched then people will start taking samples of fruits and fish to the FDA office for testing, which will expose the falsity on food safety.

There have been persistent calls for setting up of the FDA office in South Goa district after it was uncovered two years ago that formalin is used to preserve the fish.

When this reporter contacted FDA director Jyoti Sardesai to seek a comment on the matter, she in a curt reply said: “I will let you know when it will be commissioned. I will inform you.”