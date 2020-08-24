Monday, August 24, 2020
FeaturedGoa News

Delhi doctors examine Shripad

Updated:
- Advertisement -

Panaji: Doctors from New Delhi’s AIIMS and Command Hospital, who arrived in Goa on Monday, assessed the health condition of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik at a Dona Paula-based private hospital.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the hospital, said the team of doctors has ruled out shifting Naik to Delhi, for now. 

The team came down to Goa late Monday evening as Naik’s oxygen saturation has dropped.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, a consultant oncologist of the private hospital, maintained   that the doctors from New Delhi expressed satisfaction over the treatment given to Naik, as there has been an improvement in his health condition.

The senior BJP leader was admitted to the private hospital on August 12 after he tested positive for coronavirus. 

“The doctors from the AIIMS and the Command Hospital will again take a review of Naik’s health condition tomorrow morning. So far, no decision has been taken to shift him to Delhi,” Dr Salkar said, adding that Naik is stable.

Earlier in the evening, it was said the Union minister had tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar was admitted to the Dona Paula-based private hospital on Monday after he developed mild fever.

Dhavalikar had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.  He had been hospitalised, and was discharged from the hospital on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,421FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,641FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

National News

Congress makes every effort to ride out storm

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: After a marathon seven-hour-long meeting marked by high drama, the Congress working committee on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will...
Read more
Goa News

Teachers feel uneasy about returning to schools

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Primary and higher secondary school teachers, who are presently on the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, are worried to return to their workplaces...
Read more
Goa News

Spirit of innovation runs high among Goan youth

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic the good news is that the spirit of innovation and experimentation is running high...
Read more
Goa News

Delhi doctors examine Shripad

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Doctors from New Delhi’s AIIMS and Command Hospital, who arrived in Goa on Monday, assessed the health condition of AYUSH Minister...
Read more
Goa News

Tally of confirmed COVID cases stands at 14,138

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: The tally of confirmed COVID cases stood at 14,138 on Monday in the state, as 139 new cases of the coronavirus...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

National News

Congress makes every effort to ride out storm

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: After a marathon seven-hour-long meeting marked by high drama, the Congress working committee on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will...
Read more
Goa News

Teachers feel uneasy about returning to schools

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Primary and higher secondary school teachers, who are presently on the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, are worried to return to their workplaces...
Read more
Goa News

Spirit of innovation runs high among Goan youth

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic the good news is that the spirit of innovation and experimentation is running high...
Read more
Goa News

Tally of confirmed COVID cases stands at 14,138

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: The tally of confirmed COVID cases stood at 14,138 on Monday in the state, as 139 new cases of the coronavirus...
Read more
Goa News

FDA office in Margao awaiting launch for a year

NT Desk - 0
ROQUE DIAS | NT  Margao: The FDA office in Margao set up in the old South Goa collectorate...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy