Delhi doctors examine Shripad

Panaji: Doctors from New Delhi’s AIIMS and Command Hospital, who arrived in Goa on Monday, assessed the health condition of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik at a Dona Paula-based private hospital.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the hospital, said the team of doctors has ruled out shifting Naik to Delhi, for now.

The team came down to Goa late Monday evening as Naik’s oxygen saturation has dropped.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, a consultant oncologist of the private hospital, maintained that the doctors from New Delhi expressed satisfaction over the treatment given to Naik, as there has been an improvement in his health condition.

The senior BJP leader was admitted to the private hospital on August 12 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“The doctors from the AIIMS and the Command Hospital will again take a review of Naik’s health condition tomorrow morning. So far, no decision has been taken to shift him to Delhi,” Dr Salkar said, adding that Naik is stable.

Earlier in the evening, it was said the Union minister had tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar was admitted to the Dona Paula-based private hospital on Monday after he developed mild fever.

Dhavalikar had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. He had been hospitalised, and was discharged from the hospital on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi.