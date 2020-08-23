Sunday, August 23, 2020
Sports

Indian men's hockey team begin training

Updated:
PTI

New Delhi

The Indian men’s hockey core group will focus on skill development in the next few weeks after restarting the national camp with basic training, head coach Graham Reid said on Saturday, trying to overcome from the jolt of six players contracting Covid-19.

Captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Mandeep Singh tested positive for the virus between August 10 and 12 and were admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

Five players have recovered since then but Surender was readmitted to the hospital on Thursday after developing swelling on his arm. The other five may have to serve some more time in solation before they join their teammates.

The remaining players began basic sports activities from Wednesday with focus on aerobic exercise.

“We will be using these next few weeks to work on everyone’s development plan and focus on skill development while we can improve their aerobic base,” said Reid in a Hockey India release.

He said their actions and decisions will determine how the players fare in Tokyo Olympics next year.

“I reminded the players that every action and decision we make will help us to either get closer to our Olympic goal or further away from it and told them of the importance of the next few months in this journey,” he said.

