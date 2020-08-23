Sunday, August 23, 2020
Sports

Crawley slams double ton as Pak stare at massive score

Updated:
England's Zak Crawley celebrates reaching his double century on the second day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 22, 2020. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB
- Advertisement -

AGENCIES

Southampton

England resumed their innings on 373/4 against Pakistan post lunch on the second day at the Ageas Bowl where Zak Crawley became the third-youngest English batsman to score a double century in Tests. At the other end, his partner Jos Buttler struck his second Test ton to drive England forward.

The first session of Day 2 saw two rain-delays, one of which lasted for more than an hour but there seemed to be no break in momentum for the two batsmen. Buttler had been given out against Mohammad Abbas on 99 for caught-behind but he managed to review it successfully. He then took the three off the very next ball to score his first Test ton since August 2018 and only the second of his career overall.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Crawley and Buttler grew to 246 runs, after coming together following lunch on Day 1 with England 127-4.

Brief showers took the teams off twice during the morning session, resulting in lunch being taken an hour later than scheduled.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,419FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,633FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Panorama

How Delhi Is Fighting COVID

NT Desk - 0
ARVIND KEJRIWAL In a special interview with  THE NAVHIND TIMES, the Chief Minister of Delhi speaks on the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation...
Read more
Panorama

Pin-Pointing Perfection

NT Desk - 0
Patricia Pereira-Sethi Scientists are constantly exploring the mysteries of longevity in an  effort to identify what constitutes the perfect...
Read more
Panorama

The animals we lost

NT Desk - 0
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi Help! I’m being cheated. The meat industry, the pesticide polluters, the hunters and the factories have...
Read more
Panorama

Decoupling the present from the past

NT Desk - 0
Tensing Rodrigues There seems to exist a subtle connection between the Yellamma cult and the limgavamt (limgayat) sect, which...
Read more
Panorama

How scholars look at Ganesha symbolism

NT Desk - 0
Nandkumar M Kamat Many scientists who use anthropological and archaeological tools and methods rationalise the Ganesha worship from purely...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Sports

Sevilla pip Inter to lift sixth title

NT Desk - 0
REUTERS Berlin Sevilla clinched a sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter...
Read more
Sports

We are a homegrown Indian brand, says Dream11

NT Desk - 0
IANS New Delhi Following the criticism that Indian Premier League’s new title sponsor Dream11 is associated...
Read more
Sports

PCI confident of bagging 15 medals at next Paralympic Games

NT Desk - 0
IANS New Delhi Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Secretary General Gursharan Singh feels the country will...
Read more
Sports

Indian men’s hockey team begin training

NT Desk - 0
PTI New Delhi The Indian men’s hockey core group will focus on skill development in the...
Read more
Sports

I don’t live in past: Nikhat on ugly tussle with Mary Kom

NT Desk - 0
IANS New Delhi Boxer Nikhat Zareen, who was making the headlines in the early part of...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy