Crawley slams double ton as Pak stare at massive score

England resumed their innings on 373/4 against Pakistan post lunch on the second day at the Ageas Bowl where Zak Crawley became the third-youngest English batsman to score a double century in Tests. At the other end, his partner Jos Buttler struck his second Test ton to drive England forward.

The first session of Day 2 saw two rain-delays, one of which lasted for more than an hour but there seemed to be no break in momentum for the two batsmen. Buttler had been given out against Mohammad Abbas on 99 for caught-behind but he managed to review it successfully. He then took the three off the very next ball to score his first Test ton since August 2018 and only the second of his career overall.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Crawley and Buttler grew to 246 runs, after coming together following lunch on Day 1 with England 127-4.

Brief showers took the teams off twice during the morning session, resulting in lunch being taken an hour later than scheduled.