How scholars look at Ganesha symbolism

- Advertisement -

Nandkumar M Kamat

Many scientists who use anthropological and archaeological tools and methods rationalise the Ganesha worship from purely cosmological and ecological perspective and refuse to go by legends and mythologies. Three religions in the world – Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism – worship Ganesha icons. Both Tibetan and Japanese Shingon Buddhists include Ganesha image worship. It is overwhelming to see Java, Bali, Borneo, and the Indonesians giving prominence to Ganesha worship. Ganesha idols have been found in Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam, China, Japan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Borneo, and even in distant Mexico. In Azarbaijan, the Baku Ateshgah or fire temple contains a 275-years-old inscription starting with Shri Ganeshaya Namah. So we can see how from Central Asia to Japan the popularity of Ganesha has spread.

The worship of Lord Ganesha is about two thousand years old. The idol of Lord Ganesha under worship is an Indian national ecotheological symbol for the scientists who look at this popular deity from different angles as they trace its genesis, evolution, and popularity at the end of Neolithic, Megalithic period of history. They are almost unanimous with the connection of the festival to agricultural occupations. This matched the rapid expansion of rice cultivation in subcontinental India and south east Asia. Interestingly the archaeology of Indian agriculture shows that as Indians transited from hunter food gatherer semi nomadic stage of cultural evolution to settled farming many new forms of worship came into practice. At one transition point we see the rise of iconography of Ganesha. The sculptures became more intricate, detailed, and profusely ornamented after the seventh century. The whole region shows the presence of ancient Ganesha temples and sculptures of antiquity.

Scientists are comfortable with Ganesha festivals because there are many ecologically sustainable ideas which are built in worship. This is the reason why among myriads of Hindu deities only Ganesha became globally popular. Let us look at the wonderful interpretation of the symbolism of Ganesha images by scholars at Canada’s McGill University.

According to this interpretation, the elephant head indicates fidelity, intelligence and discriminative power; the single tusk indicates Ganesha’s ability to overcome all forms of dualism; the wide ears denote wisdom, ability to listen to people who seek help and to reflect on spiritual truths. The curved trunk indicates the intellectual potentialities which manifest themselves in the faculty of discrimination between real and unreal. On the forehead, the Trishula is depicted, symbolising past, present, and future. Ganesha’s pot belly contains infinite universes and signifies the bounty of nature and equanimity, the ability of Ganesha to swallow the sorrows of the Universe and protect the world. The position of his legs indicates the importance of living and participating in the material world as well as in the spiritual world, the ability to live in the world without being of the world. The four arms of Ganesha represent the four inner attributes of the subtle body, that is: mind (manas), intellect (buddhi), ego (ahamkara), and conditioned conscience (chita).

Lord Ganesha represents the pure consciousness – the atman – which enables these four attributes to function in us. The hand waving an axe, is a symbol of the retrenchment of all desires, bearers of pain and suffering. With this axe Ganesha can both strike and repel obstacles. The axe is also to prod man to the path of righteousness and truth. The second hand holds a whip, symbol of the force that ties the devout person to the eternal beatitude of God. The whip conveys that worldly attachments and desires should be rid of. The third hand, turned towards the devotee, is in a pose of blessing, refuge, and protection (abhaya). The fourth hand holds a lotus flower (padma), and it symbolises the highest goal of human evolution, the sweetness of the realised inner self.

Now we never see such scholarly interpretation offered to any worshippers in India and especially to the young generation. This Canadian scholarship is an objective lesson for all Indians to find deeper meaning in such festivals and their practices of worship. In Indian spiritual tradition the cosmological dimension of Lord Ganesha symbolism becomes more complex. The tantric ritualistic sect of Ganapatyas precisely promoted the cosmological vision behind Ganesha worship. They consider Omkara as the first primeval sound in the universe and the mystics believe that the shape of Ganesha matches the sacred syllable of OM. Ancient Indian minor upanishadic text, the Sanskrit Ganapati Atharvashirsa was derived from Atharvaveda. People need to understand its complex, sublime, and profound meaning in entirety.

Scholar Courtright translated the first verse as: “Homage to Lord Ganesa. Om. Reverence to Ganapati. You are indeed the visible “That Thou Art” [tattvamasi]. You indeed produce the universe. You indeed sustain it. You indeed destroy it. You indeed are the all-pervading reality. You are the manifestation of the eternal self (Brahman).”

According to Sonde- the fifth verse says: “You are the speech-incarnate. You are the intellect-incarnate. You are the bliss-incarnate. You are the effulgent Brahma-incarnate. You are second to none as existence, intelligence and bliss. You are verily unswerving Brahma. All this world is born unto you. All this world subsists in you. This entire world fades out in you. This entire world reverts back to you. You are the earth, water, wind, fire, and space. You are four-fold.” It is impossible to find a more beautiful, meaningful and dynamic chant encompassing the wonder of cosmos and our existence.