Four more COVID fatalities in Goa

Panaji: The dreaded coronavirus pandemic claimed four more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID death toll to 144 in the state.

The bulletin issued by the directorate of health services said that a 66-year-old man from Sankhali, who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, died on Saturday.

A 42-year-old woman from Ponda, who had been admitted to the GMC, passed away on Sunday.

A 51-year-old man from Siolim, who had been admitted to the Margao COVID Hospital, expired on Saturday.

The fourth fatality is of a 75-year-old man of Margao, who had been admitted to ESI’s COVID Hospital. He passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment, said the bulletin.

All the four patients had been hospitalised with co-morbid conditions.