Sunday, August 23, 2020
Goa News

Four more COVID fatalities in Goa

Updated:
Panaji: The dreaded coronavirus pandemic claimed four more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID death toll to 144 in the state.

The bulletin issued by the directorate of health services said that a 66-year-old man from Sankhali, who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, died on Saturday.

A  42-year-old woman  from Ponda, who  had been admitted to  the GMC,  passed away on  Sunday.

A 51-year-old man from Siolim, who had been admitted to the Margao  COVID  Hospital, expired on Saturday.

The fourth fatality is of a 75-year-old man of Margao, who  had been admitted to  ESI’s COVID Hospital. He passed  away  on Sunday while undergoing treatment, said the bulletin.

All the four patients had been hospitalised with co-morbid conditions.   

