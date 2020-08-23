Sunday, August 23, 2020
Goa News

Devotees follow time slots as they bid adieu to one and half days Ganesha

Updated:
A Lord Ganesh idol of the Mapusa police station being immersed into the Tar river on Sunday.
Mapusa: The devotees in Bardez villages bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Sunday by adhering to the state government norms in view of the pandemic.

In a bid to avoid overcrowding devotees began to proceed to the immersion spots to bid farewell to their beloved Bappa from 4 pm onwards. Besides household and Ganesh mandals including Mapusa police station, Sarvajanik Ganesh at Ansabhat, Parra and Aldona also had celebrated one and half days of the festival and on Sunday evening the idols were immersed. 

Normally the Sarvajanik mandals used to have 11 days of Ganesh, however this year it was a low-key Visarjan as people preferred taking the idols for immersion in a simple way and without fireworks.

With an aim to ensure that there is no crowding the Mapusa municipal council have set up an artificial pond for immersion. Besides traditional spots including the Tar River people had to follow a ward wise timetable.

Stating that the people are adhering to the advisory issued, chairperson Ryan Braganza said that the Mapusa civic body is happy to see people following the advisory which was issued in view of the pandemic.

“Even our artificial pond received good response as from 5 pm people from different wards opted for immersing the idols in the pond. Tar River was also utilised as a traditional spot for immersion and as a precautionary measure we have deployed a lifeguard” he said.

