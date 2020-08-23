Sunday, August 23, 2020
FeaturedGoa News

Centre issues SOPs for resuming shooting of films, TV serials

Updated:
New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced standard operating procedures for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes, and these include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crewmembers, except for actors in front of camera.

The guiding principles and SOPs on preventive measures for media production to contain the spread of COVID-19 were announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He asserted that these measures will facilitate resumption of shooting and provide employment to scores of people impacted due to the film industry being hit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, Javadekar said.

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the pandemic, the minister said.

Sharing details of the SOPs, he said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

“We are laying down SOPs as per international experience, and with the consultation of the health ministry and the home ministry, we have issued these SOPs,” he said.

“This is an important aspect of the economy and it employs millions of people, therefore, we have issued this to facilitate now the production activity to resume. I am sure everyone will welcome this and all states will implement this,” Javadekar said.

The I&B document also emphasised on the health and family welfare ministry’s guiding principles which state that non-essential activities will not be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones.

