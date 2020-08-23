453 more people defeat virus

- Advertisement -

Panaji: The state on Sunday reported 209 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic. The new cases took the tally of active cases to 3,383. A bulletin issued by the directorate of health services said that 453 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Four more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the COVID fatality count to 144.

With this surge in cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID in Goa currently stand at 13,999, of which 3,383 are active; 10,472 people have defeated the deadly virus, so far.

The bulletin said the 3,383 active cases include eight people who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

Some 276 people sought permission to undergo home isolation in the state on Sunday.

A majority of the active cases fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Margao with 522 cases, the UHC Vasco has 274 cases, while the primary health centre of Ponda has 210 cases.

The Porvorim PHC has 178 active cases. The UHC Mapusa has 136 active cases, while the UHC Panaji has 175 active cases.

In North Goa, the community health centres which have active cases are: Bicholim (3), Sankhali (78), Pernem (102) and Valpoi (77).

Active cases have also been reported under the jurisdiction of PHCs of North Goa: Aldona (67),

Betki (59), Candolim (84), Cansarvanem (42), Colvale (96), Corlim (113), Chimbel (167), Siolim (52) and Mayem (55).

In South Goa, the community health centre at Curchorem has 96 active cases, while the CHC Canacona has 47 cases.

Active COVID cases have also been reported in South Goa under the jurisdiction of PHCs at Balli (26), Cansaulim (119), Chinchinim (40), Cortalim (39), Curtorim (84), Loutolim (61), Marcaim (54), Quepem (97), Sanguem (33), Shiroda (52), Dharbandora (40), and Navelim (97).