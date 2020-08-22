Subdued Ganesh Festivities

- Advertisement -

PACHU MENON, Margao

The state is all set for Ganesh Chaturthi! But it would be for the first time in years that the celebrations would be a low key affair. For that matter the term celebrations would be a gross misnomer when thought of in the present situation where the pandemic has compelled the authorities to curtail the gaieties. Sans the traditional pompousness associated with the festival, the festival this year promises to be a very formal one where the customary crowds that come to catch a glimpse of the imposing statues of Lord Ganesha placed amid elaborate settings in various pandals will be sorely missed. With the organisers of Ganeshotsav mandated to strictly comply with the government guidelines this year, it however remains to be seen as to how well the public cope with the restrictions imposed and yet manage to celebrate the festival with its traditional fervor. Just as the numerals corresponding with the abridged version of the cricket game denote, the year 2020 has been a year of ‘limitations’. With every activity this year reduced in extent or quantity owing to the COVID pandemic, people from across the globe have not been able to celebrate any festival collectively or in public. At least in this sense, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will witness community celebrations, albeit in a toned down manner. Various Standard Operating Procedures issued by the state authorities for the festival seek to ensure that people don’t tend to forget the ‘emergency’ that has necessitated these stringent steps. Allowing the usual festivities during Ganesh Chaturthi, but with sufficient precautions, the state has ensured that the sentiments of the people have not been unduly hurt. But it was quite shocking to note the reactions of quite a few leaders in Mumbai and other places who strongly objected to the initial decision prohibiting public celebrations of Chaturthi in the wake of the pandemic situation.