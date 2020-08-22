Saree Splendour

- Advertisement -

Meher Castelino

When it is time for the festive season, it is the saree that Indian women opt for, as it is the most stunning traditional drape that has stood the test of time. Three top saree designers unveil their beautiful creations of this beloved Indian costume in different weaves from different parts of the country.

Belaa Sanghvi: The ‘Purnakala’ label by Belaa Sanghvi is known to revive and restore the traditional saris and turn them into 21st century beautiful textiles, which women long to buy. Her creations in patan patola and aashaval sarees are part of every woman’s wardrobe because of the exquisite weaves and patterns.

Swati and Sunaina: Designer duo Swati Agarwal and Sunaina Jalan for their label ‘Swati and Sunaina’ are known their Banarasi weaves sarees that are presented at various fashion weeks in designs that are contemporary and stylish.

Vidhi Singhania: Her experiments with the weaves from Kota have made Vidhi Singhania’s sarees the talk of the town. Along with the Kota doria weave, Vidhi Singhania has also worked with the weaves from Banaras and Chanderi textiles.

Belaa Sanghvi ashaawal saree: The beauty of this white and gold aashaval saree is a vision of beauty that every woman will long to possess. The fabulous silk and the intricate weave make it a dramatic Indian weaver’s prized creation.

Belaa Sanghvi Patan Patola saree: The Patan Patola is a saree that women long to own when it is time for their bridal trousseau and this beautiful sari is a creation that will turn into a family heirloom for any woman.

Belaa Sanghvi Rajkot Patola saree: Here is another version of the patola this time called the Rajkot patola, which is in shades of red, black and white with a contemporary weave that will delight the 21st century woman.

Swati and Sunaina Benarasi saree 1: The beauty of the Benarasi saree in black with stunning blue and gold motifs makes this a sari that will be cherished for years to come by the buyer.

Swati and Sunaina Benarasi saree 2: Another sensational Benarasi saree, this time in jade green with gold paisley motifs is what every woman will long for when she is sari shopping.

Swati and Sunaina Benarasi saree 3: Shades of turquoise and gold can create the perfect saree that is a show stopper whenever one wears it for any occasion no matter where it is held in the world.

Vidhi Singhania Kota Doria saree 1: The splendour of the Kota doria sari, which is the special weave from the region of Kota, is bound to be a treasure in every woman’s wardrobe when she wants to own a timeless saree.

Vidhi Singhania Benarasi saree 2: The beauty of a grey and black Benarasi silk sari is in a modern weave with a hint of orange on the border to add a surprise element of colour to the six-yard wonder.