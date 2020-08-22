Saturday, August 22, 2020
Array

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 22/08/2020

Updated:
- Advertisement -

Bonderam Festival To Go Digital

“Bonderam” happens to be one of the famous festivals of Goa which takes place on Divar island on the fourth Saturday of August. The festivities begin with a flag parade followed by a fancy dress and a traditional float parade. There are live bands that accompany the parade. There is a lot of fun and frolic among the people of the island as music is heard right from early morning. People of neighbouring areas as well as tourists, both local and foreign, visit the island to enjoy the festivities. However this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no such festivities. It is understood that the Bonderam festival will take a digital route this year. A documentary on how the Bonderam festival came to be and what it looks like today is reportedly underway. Village elders are being interviewed for the film that will be released online on August 29. People from across the globe will now have a glimpse of the history of this festival as well as enjoy the music and dance of the festivities of the previous years from the comfort of their homes. This is a unique way to celebrate Bonderam this year and the documentary will also throw light on the need to preserve the community festival.  

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

On Fake News

Journalism is in a state of considerable flux. New digital platforms have unleashed innovative journalistic practices that enable novel forms of communication and greater global reach than at any point in human history. But on the other hand, disinformation and hoaxes that are popularly referred to as “fake news” are accelerating and affecting the way individuals interpret daily developments. Fake news and sophisticated disinformation campaigns are especially problematic in democratic systems. In order to maintain an open, democratic system, it is important that government, business, and consumers and the Hoi polloi work together to solve these problems. Governments should promote news literacy and strong professional journalism in their societies. The news industry must provide high-quality journalism in order to build public trust and correct fake news and disinformation without legitimizing them. 

MOHD NOOR, KOLKATA

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,419FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,628FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Flattening The Curve

NT Desk - 0
India needs to refashion its strategy to control COVID India has continued to record the highest number of coronavirus...
Read more

Of Walls, Borders And The Chinese

NT Desk - 0
Commodore G Prakash It is easy to associate the Chinese with walls. Not just their famous wall. The opaqueness...
Read more
Commentary

Subdued Ganesh Festivities

NT Desk - 0
PACHU MENON, Margao The state is all set for Ganesh Chaturthi! But it would be for the first time...
Read more

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 22/08/2020

NT Desk - 0
Bonderam Festival To Go Digital “Bonderam” happens to be one of the famous festivals of Goa which takes place...
Read more
Sports

No Arjuna awards for Sakshi, Mirabai

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Friday decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 21/08/2020

NT Desk - 0
Malik Shunted Out IN his short tenure of 10 months, Satya Pal Malik had become a very popular governor...
Read more

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 20/08/2020

NT Desk - 0
Review Online Class Move LOOKING at our children studying during the lockdown, it is quite evident that they have...
Read more

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 19/08/2020

Navhind Times - 0
End Of A Successful Career SIXTEEN  years of top-class cricket is possible only for gifted or persevering players. M...
Read more

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 18/08/2020

Navhind Times - 0
Police Unable Prevent Rave Parties During Covid Despite the scuffle at a party held in Arpora earlier this month,...
Read more

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Navhind Times - 0
Postpone IFFI On Safety Grounds The state government is all set to host the 51st International Film Festival of...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy