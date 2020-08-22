Ganpati aala re!

- Advertisement -

Danuska Da Gama & Ramandeep Kaur | NT BUZZ

It’s that time of the year when homes come alive as Hindu families come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Community ties are also fostered as people go around houses exchanging greetings and sharing sweets.

This year however the spirit has been dampened. And though the festival will be celebrated in the state, things will be different and on a low key.

No fun without the entire family

One of the aspects of this festival is that it brings together extended family members who all congregate, often at the ancestral house, to catch up on memories, pray together, and eat delicious traditional delicacies. And Kranti Pednekar from Curtorim will be missing them terribly this time around.

“With our entire joint family not getting together to celebrate Chaturthi at our ancestral house this year the atmosphere won’t be the same. No extravagant decorations, no big buffet of delicious meals cooked only during ‘Chavath’, no singing the aarti together, no fun with cousins, I’m going to miss so many people and things this time,” she says.

Those who travel out of Goa to their native place for the festival, and vice versa, have not been able to do so this year and have to make-do with virtual singing of bhajans and aarti.

“We usually go to our native place in Lanja in Maharashtra to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi but this year because of the pandemic we won’t be going. This is the only year we haven’t gone. We will just do puja of the Ganesh idol that we have at home, we won’t be getting any specially made idol for Chaturthi this year,” says Sanyogita Berde from Porvorim.

Ribandar-based Pranali Mantri and family have also not been able to travel to their native place at Aaravli, Maharashtra. “We’re also unable to visit our family and friends within the state as a precaution, as well as due to restrictions. So, it is going to be a very small celebration at home and way different than usual. I’ll be missing family bonding with all of my relatives as it is through these various festivities that our relations become stronger,” she says, adding that she will miss the singing of aartis with all the family members, and the various traditional and delicious dishes.

Delicious food is also something that Ravindra Gurav from Quepem will miss. “To me the most fun part is singing aartis and lots of faral (sweets and savoury snacks). I just keep drooling for all those varieties of delicacies,” he says. Kishan Mangueshkar from Shiroda also will miss the modaks and patolyos. “Since we don’t get the Ganesh idol at our place, I usually visit and have fun at my friends’ homes. But this year due to the pandemic it’s not very safe to move out and visit people. Keeping everyone’s well-being I will refrain from visiting and venturing out,” he says.

Keeping it simple

But though the usual pomp may be missing, families are happy that they can celebrate the festival, and can express their love and reverence to God.

“We can now spend quiet moments with him, say prayers, and not indulge in commercial celebrations that used to take over our festivals,” says Rati Fatarpekar.

And indeed, this year there is less spending on clothes and decorations, quantity of sweets, etc.

“It’s going to be a simple welcome to Bappa and a simple goodbye too. Our family has always taken pride in the way we decorate our ‘matoli’. We bring in every possible fruit or vegetable to decorate the same each year. But this year, my family has decided to keep it simple by using whatever fruits or vegetables available around us without going to the crowded markets,” says Pednekar.

Also, in several places the priest who goes from house-to-house for puja on the first day, will refrain from doing so. “With the ‘bhatt’ not coming, we ourselves have to do the puja. In a way it’s good for this will allow everyone to take responsibility and not just depend on the bhatt. There will be more understanding of what is being done and the younger ones will learn too,” says retired army

person Akash Korgaonkar.

Most of the social activities like going to various houses for Ganesh darshan, ghumat aarti will be avoided, says Shrinivas Joshi from Morjim. “Various cultural programmes like Sarvajanik Ganpati will be missed. The amazing dekhavas done at various places will be missed this year too,” adds Joshi.

Visitors too will be few and it will be more of a family experience. “We will make sure that distance is maintained from one another and consider all other safety measures. We have decided to immerse the idol in the well to avoid gatherings and crowd,” says Nikita Chodankar from Vasco, adding that all the important things and groceries have been bought and kept ready well in advance to avoid the last-minute shopping rush.

On a lighter note, Sadhana Bandekar from Bambolim tells us that Lord Ganesha should instruct Mooshik (the mouse which sits on Ganpati’s feet) to go around the globe and gobble up the coronavirus from this planet. “I’m hoping that everyone stays safe and continues to follow social distancing. The true spirit of the festival still remains and will always remain in all our hearts,” she says.

The young and happy

“Despite the pandemic, the excitement among the younger members of the family remains unwavered, while the older members of the family are a little scared due to the increasing cases. This year because of social distancing, various group activities like decorations, matoli tying, etc, will be avoided. But still it is a great relief that the government has allowed the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi which has helped to cure the boredom of sitting at home for so long.”

Viraj Gaonkar, Mapusa