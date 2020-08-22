Flattening The Curve

- Advertisement -

India needs to refashion its strategy to control COVID

India has continued to record the highest number of coronavirus positive cases among all nations in the world for nearly three weeks. The number stood at 29.05 lakh on Friday. The country recorded 69,652, the highest-ever number of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday. The new highs recorded have sent worrying signals to the central and state governments. If the big spikes continue there is a possibility of India overtaking Brazil in total number of Covid cases by mid-September. India could even overtake the United States by early October. There is a ray of hope, though. Though the country has been recording daily highs of new COVID cases, health experts believe that the daily growth rate was slowing down. They feel that if the declining trend noted over the last few days continues and strengthens, India could avoid being the country with the largest number of coronavirus positive cases.

According to experts the doubling period was just 10 days at the start of nationwide outbreak of coronavirus. India crossed the halfway stage on July 27 with doubling of cases happening after 24 days. The experts are of the opinion that the next time the doubling of coronavirus cases would happen in the country after 30 days, despite the rise in COVID cases, which according to them is a signal of cases slowing down. While the country is recording new highs in coronavirus positive cases, nearly three-fourth of the affected people have recovered and the graph is likely to go up in days ahead. India has recorded 21.6 lakh recoveries so far and numbers are rising on a daily basis. This rising trend should bring cheers to health authorities across the country. India has recorded close to 55,000 deaths, with a thousand deaths reported on a daily basis. The authorities need to take steps to contain the deaths, which otherwise could push India’s COVID death toll well past that of Brazil and the United States.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with over 6.29 lakh cases recorded on Friday. Incidentally, the state also has the sorry distinction of having recorded the largest number of 21,033 COVID deaths. Tamil Nadu has the second highest cases of COVID numbering over 3.55 lakh and 6,123 deaths. Andhra has so far recorded 3.16 lakh coronavirus positive cases and 2,906 deaths due to COVID. Karnataka is fourth in the list of the states with highest number of COVID cases in the country and has so far recorded 4,429 deaths. The experts have however faulted the reporting system adopted by the state and opined that the cases could be much higher than those reported. Surprisingly two of the most populated states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have much lower figures of COVID cases in the country. UP with a population of 20.42 crore has just 1.68 lakh COVID cases and 2,638 deaths. On the other hand, Bihar whose population is 12.4 crore has 1.12 lakh coronavirus positive cases and it has recorded just 487 deaths.

Though the testing rates in the country have gone up considerably over the last few months and now stand at over 9 lakh per day, they were not adequate for a country with a population of 130 crore. The exact numbers of COVID cases in the country may not be known in the absence of proper testing methodology. There is a possibility of some of those affected by the disease not knowing their medical condition and with a better immune system recovering on their own. It is worth noting that states with large populations like UP and Bihar have much fewer cases, while states with lesser populations like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have a higher number of COVID cases. One of the reasons could be the lesser number of tests being conducted or under reporting. It has to be borne in mind that lesser tests and under reporting could be dangerous and lead to further spread of disease and fatalities. With new highs being reported every day it remains to be seen what strategies the authorities will adopt to flatten the COVID curve.