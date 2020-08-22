Saturday, August 22, 2020
Sports

BCCI hints at possible pay cuts, layoffs in future

Updated:
- Advertisement -

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has managed not to lay-off any staff or impose any pay cuts for players during this period of economic meltdown enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there’s a chance that the BCCI top brass may meet soon to discuss the possibility of a pay cut after taking into account all the aspects, revealed a senior BCCI official.

“We are yet to discuss the issue of salary cuts. But we will deliberate on the issue in a meeting and discuss how much will be the impact of all these things, and after keeping all that in mind we will take a call,” the official told IANS. “Yes, there are chances of pay-cuts or layoffs as well.”

Earlier, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal had hinted that a lot will depend on the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to begin in UAE from September 19, taking place with the huge money on stake.

The richest cricket board in the world has managed to stay afloat without any lay off but did cost cutting measures on the travel and hospitality front. “We will discuss it since the IPL is happening now. A lot will depend on the success of IPL as well. Title sponsorship deal (of Rs 222 crore) is not that huge compared to previous one (Vivo’s Rs 440 crore). So let’s see what can be done with minimum damage,” the official added.

Other boards like Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board, West Indies Cricket and New Zealand Cricket have reduced the salaries of players and staff.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,419FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,628FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Flattening The Curve

NT Desk - 0
India needs to refashion its strategy to control COVID India has continued to record the highest number of coronavirus...
Read more

Of Walls, Borders And The Chinese

NT Desk - 0
Commodore G Prakash It is easy to associate the Chinese with walls. Not just their famous wall. The opaqueness...
Read more

Subdued Ganesh Festivities

NT Desk - 0
PACHU MENON, Margao The state is all set for Ganesh Chaturthi! But it would be for the first time...
Read more

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 22/08/2020

NT Desk - 0
Bonderam Festival To Go Digital “Bonderam” happens to be one of the famous festivals of Goa which takes place...
Read more
Sports

No Arjuna awards for Sakshi, Mirabai

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Friday decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Sports

No Arjuna awards for Sakshi, Mirabai

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Friday decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai...
Read more

Indian challenge at Prague Open ends

NT Desk - 0
Prague: The Indian challenge came to an end at the ATP Challenger Prague Open with the defeat of all three players competing...
Read more

JSW Group is Delhi Capitals principal sponsor

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Friday announced JSW Group as the team’s principal sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier...
Read more

You played for glory of the team: PM Modi in praise of Raina

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid rich tribute to Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, saying...
Read more

Several Japanese companies against Olympics next year

NT Desk - 0
Tokyo: More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed for a year due...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy